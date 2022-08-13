Taoiseach and President among mourners as Green leader Eamon Ryan pays tribute to mother at funeral

‘The last few days have been very difficult for us. This death came completely out of the blue for a very healthy, vibrant mother’

Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan attends his mother Mary Ryans funeral mass at St Josephs Church in Glasthule. Photo by Steve Humphreys 13th August 2022.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister Darragh O'Brien console Minister Eamon Ryan at his mother Mary Ryans funeral mass at St Josephs Church in Glasthule. Photo by Steve Humphreys 13th August 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among mourners at the funeral mass of the mother of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Mary Ryan was been remembered as “vibrant mother” a loving grandmother and dedicated friend.

Mrs Ryan, who live at Burdett Avenue in Sandycove, died following an accident on a family holiday earlier this week.

Mary Ryan was on Inisbofin Island, off the coast of Galway, at the time of the incident. She died in Galway University Hospital on Tuesday after being brought there by the Air Ambulance Service.

Her funeral mass took place at St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule this morning.

Chief celebrant, the Very Rev Brian O’Sullivan, introduced “symbols of Christianity” which were placed on her coffin. A copy of the bible and a crucifix were brought forward.

Mrs Ryan was born in Bantry, Co Cork and later moved to Dublin where she settled down with her last husband Bob, who also died at the age of 86, in 2017.

Very Rev O’Sullivan said, “after her family”, what was most important in Mrs Ryan’s life was her faith and her community. He said her interests included bridge, politics, walking and her friendships which she “nurtured”.

Before Mrs Ryan four children, John, Eamon, Robert and Marion, shared memories of her beloved mother, the song Bantry Bay was sang loudly by the congregation.

Her son John thanked President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Michael Martin, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for the presence at the funeral mass and said: “We are political family by default thanks to Eamon but politics is a big interest.”

“The last few days have been very difficult for us. This death came completely out of the blue for a very healthy, vibrant mother,” added.

In heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Eamon Ryan recalled how she met her future husband at work in a Dame Street bank.

“They had four children in quick succession and as each of us would attest to here today, her love to us was the foundation stone to our lives.

"We would love to have said ‘we love you’ one more time but as someone said in the last two days, she already knew that. Such love is never lost and does not decay. We pray that her true soul carries it on. While what she leaves behind is passed on from here, generation to generation.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Ryan’s daughter Marion added: “We are fortunate that we were with mum as she slipped so peacefully into the next world, where no doubt her mum and dad her brother Tom and her beloved Bob are all waiting for her.”

Mary Ryan is survived by her children, grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her extended family and many friends.

She was laid to rest at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton following this morning’s funeral mass.