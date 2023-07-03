Tánaiste says death of two teens on Greek island is ‘most traumatic news any parent could hear’

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18) died on Ios at the weekend

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin arrived on the island with friends last week. Photo: Getty images

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the death of two young men in Greece is devastating and the most traumatic news that any parent could hear.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), former students at the Ballsbridge school, were on a post-exams holiday with a group of friends when tragedy struck at the weekend.

"We’re all devastated at the loss of such young lives with such great potential, Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall, and our deepest sympathies go to their parents, to their families, and to the entire school community of St. Michael's,” the Tánaiste said.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families and their friends and obviously many of their friends are out there in Ios and it’s a very, very difficult time for them now.

"We just asked them to look after each other over the next number of days and in the difficult time ahead.

He said consular assistance was provided on a 24/7 basis, with a consular officer on the ground and with the families to offer support, and the Government been in touch with the school.

Floral tributes left at St. Michael's College following the deaths of two students

“The police are also interacting with the families to help them also and essentially, we're there to provide whatever support we can know in these very, very sad days… It's devastating and the most traumatic news that any parent could hear, and it is every parent's nightmare and many of our sons and daughters go abroad after leaving certificate after exams… [Greece is a] country where many people travel alone, and accidents can happen anywhere. I think we have to say that but in this context, officials in our department are there to help and to offer support."

“If people require any assistance whatsoever, we are there to provide it. I would say to the young people to look after each other, to be with each other over these coming days and particularly in Ios and, obviously, many will want to come back and are making plans to come back and again, we will work with all the authorities to make sure we can do that,” he added.

The principal of St Michael’s College described two former pupils who died on the Greek island of Ios as “bright, sporting, academic” young men.

The two teens had travelled to Ios with friends late last week.

Mr O’Donnell (18) is understood to have gone missing on Friday and his body was later found by a cliff.

Just hours after his death was confirmed yesterday, the tragedy was compounded when news emerged of the death of his classmate, Mr Wall.

Principal of St Michael’s College, Tim Kelleher, said a book of condolence will be open a the school from today and he expects that many past and present pupils and their families will pay tribute to the young men.

Mr Kelleher confirmed that some members of the school’s parent’s association have flown out to Ios to support the Wall and O’Donnell families, while the other boys who were on the holiday are due to arrive home shortly.

Mr Kelleher said the deceased boys’ friends have been “traumatised” by the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken. We have a very tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with they lives ahead of them. Bright, sporting academic men… who were looking forward to this trip for months and on end,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"The planning had been ongoing, not just in our school but in other schools. So, I think there are hundreds and hundreds of families plunged into sadness because of what has occurred.”

Mr Kelleher said Andrew O’Donnell was a “fantastic young man, great sportsman, fantastic footballer”, a “huge supporter of the school” and “academically bright”.

“Similarly, Max was a very bright young man. Fantastic sportsman as well, passionate about his rugby and academically very bright also,” he added.

"Unfortunately, both families got the news yesterday that their future had been taken from them and we’re obviously devastated for them, their family and their friends and we’re here to help and support them in any way we can over the next days and weeks.”

A woman lays flowers outside St Michael's College in Dublin 4 this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mr Kelleher said the school has “robust” counselling services that all students are made aware over and they will be available over the entire summer break, while the Department of Education is also offering support for students.

He said the group that travelled to Greece for the holiday are a “very tight-knit group”.

"So, these guys are absolutely traumatised and they just want to come home to their families, to their school, to their community,” he said.

"We’re here to welcome them home and to help and support those boys through their grief in whatever way we can because they’re absolutely devastated.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed his condolences to the grieving families in a statement on Twitter.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, the former President of St Michael’s College Union, Tom McCormack, described yesterday as the “darkest day” in the history of school.

Mr McCormack said the tragedy has touched everyone connected to St Michael’s and the outpouring of support has been “a huge solace to everybody”.

On Sunday afternoon, St Michael’s College paid tribute to the young men and said its thoughts were with their friends “who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours”.

In a statement, the school said: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (transition year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The school added that it sympathised with the young man’s family and friends at an “extremely difficult time”.

St. Michael's College community express condolences following the deaths of two past pupils in Greece

It said students were being helped by support services within the school. Just hours later, news emerged from Ios of the death of Mr Wall.

“On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall,” said the school.

“Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

“Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter yesterday evening.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Leinster Rugby offered its sympathies to the families of the two young men.

“The wider Leinster Rugby family and the @OLSCRugby is in shock as we deal with the information coming home today,” it tweeted yesterday afternoon.

“Thoughts with the families and friends of the young men gone far too soon. Look after each other and hold your loved ones that little bit tighter.”

It is understood a large number of Leaving Cert students had travelled to Ios to celebrate the end of their exams, with many arriving there last Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of both tragedies and was providing consular assistance.