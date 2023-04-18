Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemns attack on Irish ambassador in Sudan
EU Ambassador Aidan O’Hara was assaulted by a group of men at his residence in the capital city of Khartoum yesterday
The Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described an attack on the Irish ambassador in Sudan as “gross violation of the Vienna convention”.
EU Ambassador Aidan O’Hara was assaulted by a group of men at his residence in the capital city of Khartoum yesterday.
The 58-year-old was not seriously hurt, according to Newstalk.
However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “deeply concerned”.
“Deeply concerned at serious incident at home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan,” he said.
“Thoughts are with outstanding Irish diplomat serving EU in difficult circumstances, and his family.”
He called for an “urgent cessation” to the violence in Sudan and for dialogue to begin.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles condemned the assault on Twitter last night.
“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” he wrote.
“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention.
“Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.”
Borrell did not name the ambassador, but a spokesperson for the European External Action Service confirmed it is Aidan O’Hara, from Ireland.
The spokesperson said the ambassador “is OK” and “we are in touch with him,” adding that “he is continuing his duties.”
The EU delegation has not been evacuated following the incident; however, security at the ambassador’s residence is being assessed.
Read more
Hundreds of people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since fighting broke out in Sudan three days ago, between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The violence erupted over the weekend between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The two sides were once allied after a 2021 coup and the 2019 ousting of leader Omar Bashir, but disagreement escalated over integrating the RSF into the armed forces under an internationally backed transition plan, in addition to other factors.
Civilians have been sheltering in their homes and the city of Khartoum has seen air strikes, shelling and heavy small-arms fire.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been in contact with Mr. O'Hara who was appointed as the EU Ambassador to Sudan last year.
Today's Headlines
Tragic news | Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after incident on Mt Annapurna
Healy grateful | Una Healy almost brought to tears over turnout for new music video audition
serious offence | Catriona Carey is arrested by fraud squad over alleged €600,000 mortgage scam
Exit the Monk | Gardaí believe Hutch will fly to Spain immediately as more arrests over Regency planned
'shocking allegations' | Two PSNI officers to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes
'grotesque plan’ | Dublin man who hired hitman to kill couple having ‘online affair’ with his wife is jailed
Sicko | Ex DUP councillor caught in paedo-hunter sting pleads guilty to sex communication charge
'gross violation' | Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemns attack on Irish ambassador in Sudan
High Court action | Garda sergeant (42) who sexually assaulted young woman challenges dismissal from force
disturbances | Woman found shouting drunkenly ‘about aliens and Jesus’ told gardai to ‘f**k off’