Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemns attack on Irish ambassador in Sudan

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described an attack on the Irish ambassador in Sudan as “gross violation of the Vienna convention”.

EU Ambassador Aidan O’Hara was assaulted by a group of men at his residence in the capital city of Khartoum yesterday.

The 58-year-old was not seriously hurt, according to Newstalk.

However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “deeply concerned”.

“Deeply concerned at serious incident at home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan,” he said.

“Thoughts are with outstanding Irish diplomat serving EU in difficult circumstances, and his family.”

He called for an “urgent cessation” to the violence in Sudan and for dialogue to begin.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles condemned the assault on Twitter last night.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” he wrote.

“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

“Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.”

Borrell did not name the ambassador, but a spokesperson for the European External Action Service confirmed it is Aidan O’Hara, from Ireland.

The spokesperson said the ambassador “is OK” and “we are in touch with him,” adding that “he is continuing his duties.”

The EU delegation has not been evacuated following the incident; however, security at the ambassador’s residence is being assessed.

Hundreds of people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since fighting broke out in Sudan three days ago, between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violence erupted over the weekend between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two sides were once allied after a 2021 coup and the 2019 ousting of leader Omar Bashir, but disagreement escalated over integrating the RSF into the armed forces under an internationally backed transition plan, in addition to other factors.

Civilians have been sheltering in their homes and the city of Khartoum has seen air strikes, shelling and heavy small-arms fire.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been in contact with Mr. O'Hara who was appointed as the EU Ambassador to Sudan last year.