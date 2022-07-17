Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘declares BBQ season open’ as he poses in 'chef’s hat’
Leo Varadkar has donned a “chef’s hat” for a sunny barbecue with his partner Matt Barrett.
The Tánaiste shared a rare snap with cardiologist Matt online, which showed the pair, who have been together since 2015, celebrating the good weather and cooking up a storm in their home on Dublin’s South Circular Road on Saturday.
“Have officially declared the BBQ season open,” Varadkar wrote as he and Matt posed in front of their spread.
And while the Dubliner didn’t wear a real chef’s hat for the occasion, he added an Instagram sticker of a traditional white toque on top of his head.
He also showed off the delicious food that got tossed on the grill, starting with sausages before adding potatoes and skewers made from beef patties.
Leo and Matt topped off their evening by toasting some marshmallows on the fire.
However, their barbecue menu was lacking in the chicken wings department, a staple that has become a favourite snack for the pair.
Last month, they enjoyed a date night at their Dublin pad where they tucked into some wings in their kitchen.
The two wore similar outfits, with Leo opting for a crisp white shirt and Matt choosing to wear a casual white T-shirt.
Read more
Leo shared the snap with his 199k Instagram followers, captioning it: "Tuesday night is wing night. Very bold!"
Followers flocked to the comment section to commend the couple’s bravery for wearing white outfits with such a messy meal.
One person said: “Wings, wine and white shirts!!!” Another wrote: “Wings and white shirt? Very brave.”
While a third chimed in: “Brave with the white shirts lads.”
Others wished the couple well and said they hoped they enjoyed their meal together.
"Fab couple enjoy,” someone wrote.
Another said: "Enjoy your night you deserved it".
And a third added: "Oh lovely!! Enjoy".
Today's Headlines
'Serious injuries' | Boy (14) stabbed during incident in Cork city
Sex beast | Gun nut rapist who sparked 16-hour armed stand-off with gardai back on the streets
outrageous | Teacher had to wait FIFTEEN HOURS to have car released by clampers
Chef's Kiss | Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘declares BBQ season open’ as he poses in 'chef’s hat’
EXCLUSIVE | Kinahan Cartel used African air ambulances to move cocaine into Europe
traumatised | Mum flees Co Antrim home clutching baby boy following petrol bomb attack
Jess Perfect | Jessica Chastain reveals why she enjoys playing ‘unlikeable characters’
Smuggle Scheme | Albanian mobster jailed for smuggling fake asylum seekers into UK via Ireland
'speaking frankly' | French Ambassador says murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier holds ‘specific Irish fascination’
Party time | Conor McGregor packs out yacht with €500k worth of upgrades for Ibiza birthday bash