Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘declares BBQ season open’ as he poses in 'chef’s hat’

Leo Varadkar has donned a “chef’s hat” for a sunny barbecue with his partner Matt Barrett.

The Tánaiste shared a rare snap with cardiologist Matt online, which showed the pair, who have been together since 2015, celebrating the good weather and cooking up a storm in their home on Dublin’s South Circular Road on Saturday.

“Have officially declared the BBQ season open,” Varadkar wrote as he and Matt posed in front of their spread.

And while the Dubliner didn’t wear a real chef’s hat for the occasion, he added an Instagram sticker of a traditional white toque on top of his head.

He also showed off the delicious food that got tossed on the grill, starting with sausages before adding potatoes and skewers made from beef patties.

Leo and Matt topped off their evening by toasting some marshmallows on the fire.

However, their barbecue menu was lacking in the chicken wings department, a staple that has become a favourite snack for the pair.

Last month, they enjoyed a date night at their Dublin pad where they tucked into some wings in their kitchen.

The two wore similar outfits, with Leo opting for a crisp white shirt and Matt choosing to wear a casual white T-shirt.

Leo shared the snap with his 199k Instagram followers, captioning it: "Tuesday night is wing night. Very bold!"

Followers flocked to the comment section to commend the couple’s bravery for wearing white outfits with such a messy meal.

One person said: “Wings, wine and white shirts!!!” Another wrote: “Wings and white shirt? Very brave.”

While a third chimed in: “Brave with the white shirts lads.”

Others wished the couple well and said they hoped they enjoyed their meal together.

"Fab couple enjoy,” someone wrote.

Another said: "Enjoy your night you deserved it".

And a third added: "Oh lovely!! Enjoy".