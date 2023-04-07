Talented young hurler who died in Greece to be honoured by Limerick club

Darren Whelan lost his life in the accident on the island of Ios after suffering fatal injuries in a fall in July of last year

A major community fundraising event is taking place in the Co Limerick town of Kildimo this weekend in honour of a young local man who tragically died while on holiday in Greece.

Darren Whelan, a talented 23-year-old hurler, lost his life in the accident on the island of Ios after suffering fatal injuries in a fall in July of last year.

Darren, who was described as a “kind, caring, fun-loving young man with the brightest of futures ahead of him” will be remembered during the first staging of the Jimmy Nealon Perpetual Cup.

His home club of Kildimo-Pallaskenry GAA will open the gates of its Kildimo clubhouse from 2pm tomorrow where there will be a seven-a-side hurling tournament, with the panels managed by his friends.

All-Star Limerick hurler and clubmate Kyle Hayes will present the trophy to the winner.

Six teams will participate, and will play three games each.

Entry to the event is free, and there will be a barbecue and refreshments.

A raffle and a 'Split the Pot' contest will take place with the proceeds split between Headway, the brain injury charity, and Kildimo-Pallaskenry GAA Club.

One of the organisers Danny O'Sullivan, told the Limerick Leader: "It'll be a fun day for our junior and senior hurlers. We have a new trophy for it. Jimmy Nealon was a former Kildimo/Pallaskenry hurler.

“When his family found out we were planning this, they offered to sponsor the cup. It'll be a bit of craic. Everyone is going to be involved."

According to Danny, the idea for the event came from a group of his friends and mentors at the West Limerick side.

It is hoped that the event will become an annual tradition as Darren is never far away from the community's minds.

"He was such a young, energetic guy,” Danny added. “One of his best friends was Kyle Hayes, and his group of friends are a really tight knit group. Every second game, we'd be talking about him, Let's do this for Darren and things like that. So it is still very close to us," he said.

As well as Kyle, it's expected the club's other senior inter-county stars will make an appearance - Darren O'Connell and Barry O'Connell have been on the Treaty's All-Ireland winning panel.

Darren, from the parish of Kildimo-Pallaskenry, had studied civil engineering at Limerick Institute of Technology and had travelled to the Greek island with friends to celebrate graduating from college.

An online fundraiser launched at the time by his family, including parents Eddie and Geraldine and his two brothers Gavin and Eamon resulted in more than 1,200 donations, totalling more than €47,000.

The GoFundMe page was set up by the Whelan family “after the tragic loss of our beloved Darren”.

“As many of you will know Darren was holidaying in Greece with friends when he sadly lost his life in an accident,” it reads.

“Darren was a kind, caring, fun-loving young man with the brightest of futures ahead of him. In his short 23 years he touched the lives of everyone he met with his positive energy and friendly nature.

“His sudden passing has devastated his family, friends and local communities.”

It adds: “We are fortunate to have the support of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at this time.

“They are working tirelessly to bring Darren home to his family and friends. We would be lost without their help, compassion and professionalism at this time.

“We want to dedicate this GoFundMe page to the memory of Darren, with all proceeds going to this essential charity.

“We, Darren's family, would greatly appreciate any donations you feel you wish to make in Darren's memory.

“Our sad situation today, will unfortunately be some other poor families situation tomorrow and we wish all support to be available to other families in need.”