Suspected gunman questioned as Irishman shot in chest in Marbella club shooting

Two men, including a suspected gunman, were being questioned by Spanish police last night following an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left an Irishman with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the attack at the Opium Beach Club in Marbella in the early hours of yesterday.

He was being treated in intensive care last night.

Video shows panic in Spanish Nightclub as gunman opens fire

Four other people were also injured in the incident that happened at around 1am.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga confirmed they had arrested the suspected gunman, a Dutch national, who suffered stab wounds to his head and chest after allegedly firing his weapon in the packed nightclub.

The suspected gunman was being questioned by detectives at a police station in Marbella after being released from hospital. He is expected to remain in police custody until later today or tomorrow before being handed over to an investigating judge.

Later yesterday, police made a second arrest, a 26-year-old man.

According to local reports, he is known to the Dutchman and was at the nightclub at the time of the shooting.

Footage has emerged of the chaotic scenes that unfolded following the shooting.

At least one English speaker could be overhead saying “I heard gunshots” after a stampede to exit the venue as four shots rang out.

The shooting is believed to have happened during a fight between two groups of revellers in a VIP area of the beach club after a man was earlier thrown out by bouncers.

He is understood to have returned moments later to confront the gunman who reacted by pulling out a pistol after being knifed and missing his intended target as he fired the weapon.

One man could be seen grabbing a bottle and swinging it round his head while another took his shirt off as if he was preparing for a fight before the shots rang out.

A police spokesperson said: “Two of the victims, a man who is Irish and a woman, are in intensive care in hospital.”

A Costa del Sol Hospital source said: “Five people have been admitted to the hospital following the incident.

“One is a man aged 40 and he has different stab wounds to his forehead, neck, back and eye. His condition is not, in principle, serious but... he is being monitored and doctors are awaiting the results of further tests.

“Another is a man, aged 18, who has a bullet wound in his left hip. Again, his condition is not serious but the results of more tests are still pending.

“A man of 36 has suffered a gunshot wound to his back. His condition is not serious but we are monitoring his evolution and awaiting the results of tests.”

Regarding the two most seriously injured patients, the woman and the Irishman, the source added: “A 32-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and has trauma injuries to her abdomen and pelvic area. She has been operated on and is serious in intensive care.

“A 32-year-old man has suffered chest injuries after being shot.

“He is also serious in intensive care and he is being monitored so his evolution can be charted.”