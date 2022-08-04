Suspected explosive device found on beach in Louth seaside town

The device was found at Clogherhead and the area has been sealed off while the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have been contacted.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident where a device has been located on a beach in Co Louth.

Clogherhead is a fishing village located along the East Coast and bordered by the villages of Annagassan to the north and Termonfeckin to the south.