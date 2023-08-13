‘Survivor’s guilt is horrible… there’s a lot of healing still to do’ – Omagh bomb victim 25 years on

A woman caught in the blast of the Omagh bombing in 1998 has said she often asks why she survived and young children died in the attack that claimed 29 lives 25 years ago.

A ceremony has been taking place in the Co Tyrone town today to mark the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing.

Monica Taggart drove to Omagh on the morning of August 15, 1998, after singing at a wedding when the car bomb exploded, killing dozens, including children, and injured hundreds more.

Though she was not physically injured in the blast due to “being saved by a woman who was thrown back on top of me,” Monica told RTÉ’s This Week that she still has “very bad days” and lives with PTSD and Generalised Anxiety Disorder as a result of the bombing.

“A part of me wishes that I had been knocked out because of what I saw. That still haunts me. To this day. I still have nightmares and I still have flashbacks. And one of the biggest things for me is actually survivor's guilt.

“I still have such a sense of survivor's guilt, that it should have been me and maybe not the wee young children from Buncrana, you know, that lost their lives that day, but unfortunately, there's nothing I can do about that.

But it still eats me up on a daily basis, I still think about it every day. And I still think of those wee children every day. It was just a nightmare. Just like something from a horror movie,” Monica said.

Despite the passing of a quarter of a century since the bombing, Monica says the psychological scars are still raw.

"It's been a tough road and I'm still struggling...just have to take the good days with the bad but unfortunately, there's more bad days than good.

"I can be walking down the street and there’s a noise and I'd be on the floor, just fight or flight, just reflexes. Halloween is a particularly bad time for me because of the fireworks. I try to prepare myself every year but no matter how hard I prepare myself, it doesn't matter once [I hear the sound] I'm just completely frozen to the spot with fear. Burning smells. It's just really, really weird and they can just take me back there. I tend to have a lot of triggers.

"I think the reason I suffer so badly is down to the survivor’s guilt, that’s really a big part of it,” Monica said.

The Co Tyrone native said that because she bears no physical scars from the attack, people often “tend to forgot about us”.

"People say to me, ’Well, you don’t look like there’s anything wrong with you’.

"In my opinion, I think psychological trauma is just as bad as been physically injured. And I'm not taking away and I don't want people to think I'm ignorant. And that's just my own opinion. We tend to be forgotten about because we’re not physically hurt.

"Make-up is my mask – I never leave the house now without it since the accident.

"If I have my make-up on and I smile, everyone will think I’m alright, but deep down I know myself the trauma that I've been through. And, you know, it just has been horrific, and has totally changed my life,” Monica said.