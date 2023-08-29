Super Blue Moon which only occurs every 15-20 years due over Ireland this week

“We are urging everyone to look east at sunset to watch the super blue moon rising directly opposite on the horizon where the sun sets."

A super blue blood moon sets behind downtown San Francisco, California before dawn on January 31, 2018. For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon synced with both a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse in what NASA calls a lunar trifecta. AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON

An incredibly rare ‘Super Blue Moon’ – which hasn’t been seen over Ireland in 14 years – will be visible over our skies tonight, tomorrow night and Thursday night, an occurrence which won’t be seen again until 2037.

The awesome event – a gigantic moon - is the coincidence of two irregular traits: A supermoon, which occurs when the moon appears much larger than usual, and a blue moon, the second full moon in a month.

According to NASA, a blue moon that is an actual ‘supermoon’ could take 20 years before a repeat is seen. On average, these spectacular celestial events occur once per decade.

In practical terms, ‘supermoons’ appear approximately 40pc larger and 30pc brighter than regular full moons. The phenomenon will be visible through the naked eye over Ireland this week, weather permitting.

To have a blue moon occur at the same time that the full moon is a super moon is "exceedingly rare", Mr Moore said.

"As there are 12 full moons every year, that means there have been 168 full moons to give one super blue moon. Technically, the exact instant the moon is full is Wednesday night as seen from Ireland. However, to the naked eye 'looks' full the night before and after. This is great for us as it helps combat the Irish weather,” Mr Moore added.

The 'blue' actually refers to the fact that it's the second Full Moon of the month, following the 'Sturgeon Moon' which rose on August 1.

As the moon's orbital period around the earth is 29.5 days then two full moons are possible in a normal month. A ‘supermoon’ takes place when a full moon nearly coincides with its perigee – the point in the orbit of the moon at which it is nearest to the Earth.

“Supermoon is a popular term indicating a Full Moon or a new Moon happening when our satellite is close to its perigee, that is its minimum distance from the Earth,” said astrophysicist, Giana Masi.

“The term itself is of no scientific value: astronomers prefer to call it perigee full moon, but undoubtedly 'supermoon' is by far a much more charming name,” the astrophysicist added.

The ideal time to watch the event is just as the moon is rising, which happens Tuesday, August 29, from 8.15pm, Wednesday, August 30, from 8.35pm and Thursday, August 31, from 8.50pm.