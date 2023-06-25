Sunshine, rain and thunderstorms all expected today as night to be less humid

This afternoon and evening, showers could turn heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms

A rainy morning will give way to sunny spells as the day goes on, with Met Éireann forecasting some thunderstorms this afternoon.

Wet and breezy conditions are moving eastwards across the country this morning with bright, sunny spells and showers expected to follow.

Highest temperatures will reach between 17 to 21 degrees, becoming warmest in the east of the country.

The UV Index will reach moderate to high levels throughout the day, with UV levels increasing under clear skies.

Tonight, clear skies and scattered showers are to be expected, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

It will be less humid and warm than previous nights, Met Éireann says.

Spells of rain and showers will be interspersed with bursts of dry weather and sunshine today.

Temperature and humidity will vary across the country,

Monday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers that may turn heavier in parts of Munster.

A cloudy evening will bring with it patchy rain and drizzle in western counties.

Highest temperatures are forecast to reach 16 to 20 degrees.

Met Éireann says humidity will again climb slightly on Monday night as outbreaks rain and drizzle become more widespread.

Overnight temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are to be expected.