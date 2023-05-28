Sunshine and high temperatures here to stay in lead-up to Bank Holiday weekend

High pressures are set to dominate conditions for the coming week

Members of the public enjoying the good weather at the 40 foot, Dublin

Gerard Shortt from Clondalkin enjoying the good weather at the 40 foot, Dublin

High pressures are set to dominate conditions for the coming week, with the weather remaining warm, dry and generally sunny with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Today will be slightly cooler than the rest of the week with a small chance of isolated showers in the south this morning.

Starting rather cloudy, spells of sunshine will break through during the morning and later in the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures are to sit around 14C to 19C, with north Ulster experiencing the coolest conditions.

Members of the public enjoying the good weather at the 40 foot, Dublin

Tonight is expected to remain dry and clear, with temperatures dropping between 4C to 8C in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will be warmer with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C, warmest in the west.

It will be dry and generally sunny, though sunshine is expected to be a little hazy at times.

The east coast will be cooler by a couple of degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Monday night will be similar to the previous night, staying dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

The rest of the week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, dry and largely sunny with temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C, warmest in western areas.

A light to moderate easterly breeze is expected to keep things slightly cooler on the eastern coasts with highs there of 15C to 17C.

The nights will remain dry and clear throughout the week with overnight temperatures of 7C to 12C.