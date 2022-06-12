Sunny weather on the way as temperatures to hit 21C this week says Met Éireann
Met Éireann has forecast a “calmer and drier” week ahead as temperatures may top 21C.
Today will see fewer and lighter showers than recent days, however, heavy ones are still possible, especially across Ulster.
It will remain fresh this morning with a mix of bright sunny spells and scattered blustery showers moving right across the country.
Highest temperatures of 14C to 19C are expected with rather breezy moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Some dry weather will finally come tomorrow as some more sunny spells are forecast with just a few scattered showers.
Read more
“Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells and just well scattered showers,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.
“Highest temperatures will generally range 15C to 18C in no more than moderate west to southwest breezes.”
Tuesday will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just patch drizzle.
This cloud will then thin out later allowing evening sunshine to break through widely with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C.
Wednesday will be largely dry as well however, patchy rain and drizzle will affect the northwest and west.
“Top temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in sunshine across Leinster and east Munster, all in just light variable or southerly breezes,” the national forecaster said, ahead of “an uncertain outlook later this week.”
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home