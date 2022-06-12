Sunny weather on the way as temperatures to hit 21C this week says Met Éireann

'Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells'

Met Éireann has forecast a “calmer and drier” week ahead as temperatures may top 21C.

Today will see fewer and lighter showers than recent days, however, heavy ones are still possible, especially across Ulster.

It will remain fresh this morning with a mix of bright sunny spells and scattered blustery showers moving right across the country.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 19C are expected with rather breezy moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Some dry weather will finally come tomorrow as some more sunny spells are forecast with just a few scattered showers.

“Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells and just well scattered showers,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Highest temperatures will generally range 15C to 18C in no more than moderate west to southwest breezes.”

Tuesday will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just patch drizzle.

This cloud will then thin out later allowing evening sunshine to break through widely with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C.

Wednesday will be largely dry as well however, patchy rain and drizzle will affect the northwest and west.

“Top temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in sunshine across Leinster and east Munster, all in just light variable or southerly breezes,” the national forecaster said, ahead of “an uncertain outlook later this week.”