Sunday World scoops three gongs at NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards
The event took place in Dublin’s Mansion House earlier today
The Sunday World team has scooped three gongs at this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.
The glitzy event took place at Dublin’s Mansion House earlier today and was attended by members of the Irish media.
Better known for his sport writing, Roy Curtis was named as Columnist of the Year for his thought-provoking pieces on an array of topics including his father in law’s funeral and the late great Paddy Murray.
He even manage to beat our own Deirdre Reynolds who was also deservedly shortlisted in the same category.
Patrick O’Connell took the Crime Journalist of the Year award for the second time in three years after wowing the judges with a series of scoops and exposes.
And the third win of the day went to our Showbiz writer Eugene Masterson who won Showbiz Journalist of the Year. He beat colleague Eddie Rowley, who won the title back in 2019.
Speaking of his award, Patrick said: “Delighted to have been awarded the NewsBrands Crime Journalist of the Year award 2022 - a big thank you to everyone in the Sunday World and especially the two hardest working snappers in the business, Ernie Leslie, and Kevin McNulty.”
Last year’s winning podcast, Nicola Tallant’s Crime World, was nominated once again bringing the Sunday World’s tally of nominations to six.
Meanwhile, Mark Condren, Owen Breslin and their team won Best Use of Video for Mediahuis.
Mediahuis Ireland won the Best Digital Innovators award for the Local News Project.
The Examiner was the big winner on the day taking home five awards including the Overall journalist of the Year thanks to Daniel McConnell, who won Scoop of the Year and Political Journalist.
The Irish Independent and Sunday Independent also won a total of three awards making it a very successful year for Mediahuis Ireland.
