Sunday World Investigation Editor Nicola Tallant is big winner at Irish Podcast Awards

Sunday World Investigation Editor Nicola Tallant said she could not explain how delighted she was as The Witness podcast was the big winner at the inaugural Irish Podcast Awards.

The powerful documentary podcast series that followed on from the publication of Nicola’s best-selling book The Witness, In His Own Words took home no fewer than three gold awards, including Podcast of the Year.

Nicola’s podcast, which tells the story of the youngest person to be entered into Ireland's Witness Protection Programme, was also named Best Documentary and received the 'Moment of the Year' award.

“The podcast has always been about Joey O'Callaghan and his bravery at telling his story, first in a book and then in his own voice,” Nicola said.

“So many people approach me all the time to ask how Joey is doing and to wish him well. The outpouring of support has been incredible as both of us were really nervous about putting the story out.

The award-winning podcast

“I felt really responsible that I would help Joey portray himself as the decent and courageous person he is and of course he was concerned about how people would react. It's been all positive and these awards are just the cherry on the pie.”

The awards ceremony was held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall, with over 350 of the Irish podcasting industry attending.

Winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards were chosen by a team of over 70 judges while the Listeners Choice was the only publicly voted category. More than 40,000 votes were cast.

Podcasts produced for Independent.ie received nominations in five categories, and claimed prizes in four.

The hugely popular Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler won gold in the Best Business category.

The website’s flagship current affairs podcast, The Indo Daily was nominated in two primary categories: Best Current Affairs and Best Daily offering.

It won a silver award for Best Daily, while the show’s three episode special 'Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story' won bronze for Best Documentary.

Meanwhile, Real Health with Karl Henry won silver in the Best Well Being category.

Editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke said: “To have achieved such success at the first Irish Podcast Awards is a brilliant recognition for our audio team.

“Over the past year the team has worked incredibly hard to develop the podcast offering on Independent.ie.