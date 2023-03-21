Portadown probe | 

Sudden death of woman in Co Armagh being investigated by police

A woman has died suddenly in Co Armagh

PSNI stock image.

Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph

A woman has died suddenly in Co Armagh.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in Portadown.

More to follow...


