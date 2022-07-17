Sudden death in Belfast city centre – PSNI at scene
The emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death in Belfast city centre on Sunday morning.
Police confirmed the death happened in the Academy Street area.
Images on social media show forensics teams at the cordoned off area close to St Anne’s Cathedral, with other PSNI officers in attendance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Academy Street area of Belfast City Centre.
"There are no further details at present."
The latest death marks the second in the city in the space of three days.
On Thursday, the PSNI confirmed the sudden death of an individual in the North Street area.
It is believed the individual was a young woman who was reportedly homeless.
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, tweeted: “Sadly another death on the streets of Belfast. Young female, early 20’s.”
