‘Substantial’ increase in social welfare payments demanded to help stave off poverty

There have been calls for a "substantial increase" in social welfare payments to help people including one parent families and people living alone who are most at risk of poverty.

The Green Party's Spokesperson for Social Protection, Marc Ó Cathasaigh also said there needs to be more targeted measures to ensure that the Government is "going after poverty where we find it”.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, he said: “We've seen a massive spike in inflation, which is due to energy costs, which as people know is prompted by the international conflict that we see in the illegal occupation of Ukraine," he said.

"Just last month we saw inflation running at a rate of 9.6% in this economy and we know that predominantly translates into things like energy and food costs."

He said that people on fixed incomes and social welfare payments do not have the capacity to absorb this level of increase in costs.

Mr Ó Cathasaigh said that in particular one parent families and people living alone are most at risk of poverty.

Mr Ó Cathasaigh also said that Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy engaging with Standards in Public Office Commission will be important for maintaining public confidence.

Yesterday Mr Troy, who is the Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, said he is reviewing his returns to SIPO.

"I think SIPO plays an extremely important role in making sure that standards are adhered to in public office. I think that's the correct way to go for the Minister to correct the record," Mr Ó'Cathasaigh said.

"I think it's important in terms of maintaining public confidence."