Steven Gerrard poses with Kinahan footsoldier after Paddy’s Day party in Conor McGregor’s pub

Steven Gerrard in the Black Forge pub and with Nathan 'Biggie' Little

Steven Gerrard in the Black Forge pub and with Nathan 'Biggie' Little

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard spent St Patrick’s Day in Dublin where he hung out with a Kinahan cartel foot soldier and visited Conor McGregor’s pub in the capital.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad” and was later pictured at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

Little (24) from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is close pals with Liam Byrne’s son Lee.

Lee has no involvement in crime and is going out with Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella.

In recent weeks Gerrard posted pictures of himself on a night out with Little as well as Lee and Lilly and wished Little a happy birthday.

He has also been pictured on numerous occasions with Liam Byrne who was named in court as the leader of the so-called 'Byrne Organised Crime Group’. Byrne has been a lifelong Liverpool fan and regularly attended games at Anfield.

Gerrard posed for numerous pictures with customers in the Black Forge Inn but owner McGregor wasn’t around to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with him.

The UFC fighter spent the day with his family in the town of Savannah, Georgia, in the U.S.

Gerrard had time on his hands to visit Dublin this weekend as he was sacked as manager of Premier League team Aston Villa last October after just 11 months in charge.

He previously managed Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

Lilly-Ella and Lee have been dating for nearly a year and he regularly shares his love for the 19-year-old on social media.

Lilly-Ella also shared a photo which shows her and ‘Biggie’ Little feeding monkeys as she wrote: “Happy Birthday. Hope you have a lovely day. See you soon.”

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland in September, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

Neither Lilly-Ella or Steven Gerrard have any involvement in organised crime.

Little and his pal Lee have been pictured previously with high profile footballer, Troy Parrot, who currently plays for Preston North End and the Irish national side.

The group have been pictured together drinking cocktails and driving expensive cars, including holidays in Dubai.

Last year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.