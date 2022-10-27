Steady rise in patient numbers prompts fears ‘worst’ ever winter for health services

‘These numbers were considered a massive crisis in January and February of 2020 - just before the pandemic hit - and caused a lot of issues’

An ominous rise in patient numbers has prompted the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) to predict the “worst” ever winter ahead for the health services.

Officials have warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed with Covid and flu patients in a so-called ‘twindemic’ as the weather turns colder.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, General Secretary of INMO, says that staff are already dealing with an influx of patients.

“Already we’re seeing very high numbers - over 660 patients on Monday this week,” she told Newstalk.

“These numbers were considered a massive crisis in January and February of 2020 - just before the pandemic hit - and caused a lot of issues.

“We felt that that was the worst winter ever but since then we’ve had a pandemic and we’re heading back into another winter that’s going to be as bad - if not worse.

“Because having those types of figures in October means that November, December and January… will predictably be worse.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that patients made to wait for care on trolleys go through “absolute misery” and that the Government had not taken up the IMNO’s suggestions on how to mitigate the looming crisis.

The number of trolley patients waiting for hospital admission hit record numbers for the year, according to new figures provided by the INMO.

The union called for a number of measures to be implemented to deal with overcrowding as 669 people, including 28 children, were on trolleys as of Tuesday morning.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of trolleys were University Hospital Limerick, which had 80 patients waiting for admission; Cork University Hospital (72); Letterkenny University Hospital and St James’ Hospital (both 51); University Hospital Galway (45); and Sligo University Hospital (35).

Limiting non-emergency hospital care, receiving extra capacity from the private sector, and requiring hospitals to publish real-time admission schedules are among the courses of action listed by the INMO.

“We’ve been raising the alarm since July about this winter,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

“We have seen no plan that will tackle the short-term [problems]. We’ve looked for some fairly basic, in our view, measures which are that you have to look at all your bed capacity - including your private hospital bed capacity.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has acknowledged that medics are facing a “perfect storm” while the HSE has urged people to make sure they are up-to-date with their Covid vaccinations and to get one for the flu as well.