Status Yellow high temperature warning to come into force as highs of 31C predicted

Scattered showers on Sunday will mark a shift to more changeable conditions next week.

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow high temperature warning for the entire country comes into force later today as temperatures continue to soar.

The alert, which comes into effect at 12pm, is valid until 6am on Sunday.

The forecaster said it will be very warm or hot on Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally between 27C to 29C with highs of 30C possible for the second day in a row.

It will be warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally between 15C. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest.

The public have been warned that the hot conditions may result in heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population.

There will also be a high solar UV index today as there is less cloud cover along with a risk of water related incidents.

It will remain hot for the rest of the weekend, but temperatures will begin to fall back towards normal early next week.

Meanwhile, any mist and fog will clear this morning, leaving a hot, dry and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 25C to 30C, possibly reaching the low 30s in a few inland spots of Leinster or Munster.

It will not be as warm near coasts, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light elsewhere and fog may linger in some coastal areas also.

It will be a warm night tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 13C to 17C, it will be dry and largely clear with some patches of mist and fog developing in a light breeze.

Saturday will be another hot, sunny and dry day with highest temperatures reaching 26C to 31C, potentially hotter in a few parts of Leinster and Munster.

There is the chance of an isolated shower developing, there will be generally light northeast winds but a sea breeze will develop, keeping temperatures slightly lower near coasts.

It will be warm overnight with temperatures not dropping below 15C to 18C. Staying dry and clear with light winds, some mist and fog patches will develop.

There will be a dry and sunny start to Sunday but cloud will bubble up in some areas through the day, bringing scattered showers, possibly heavy in places.

It will remain very warm or hot with highest temperatures of 24C in the northwest to 28C or 29C in the southeast in light winds.

Sunday night will be warm and humid with scattered showers, possibly remaining heavy in some places. Temperatures generally ranging between 13C and 17C in light winds.