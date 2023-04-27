Statue dedicated to Irish ‘hero’ of Mexican war is torn down

The statue depicts the former San Jose mayor and captain in the Mexican-American War on horseback raising an American flag

The removal of a statue dedicated to “hero” Irishman Thomas Fallon from its plinth in San Jose has created widespread controversy in the Californian city.

The 12,000-pound bronze artwork that was erected in 1990 by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery was plucked off its pedestal on Monday by crane and placed on the back of a truck.

The artwork was commissioned to commemorate American settlers’ victory in the Bear Flag Revolt of 1846 when California was taken from the Mexican government.

It featured a 16-foot-tall statue of Thomas Fallon who had succeeded in capturing the area around present-day San Jose in the 1840s, without firing a shot.

The statue, which depicts the former San Jose mayor and captain in the Mexican-American War on horseback raising an American flag, was installed in its current location in 2002 after being held in storage in an Oakland warehouse for a decade amid public outcry over its purported symbolism.

The statue is removed by work men. Still pic from ABC News report

Pressure to remove it gathered pace during the protests in the summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. Both the city’s Arts Commission and council members voted to dismantle it in 2021.

It was reported how protestors tried to set it on fire, scrawl messages or throw red paint on it to symbolise blood on Fallon’s hands.

However, the removal of the statue has been met with fierce resistance in some quarters in America’s 10th largest city while welcomed in others.

Writing in the Irish Voice, the Irish-American journalist Niall O’Dowd said “modest hero” Fallon’s crime was to plant the American flag in the soil of land that was under dispute with Mexico.

“For that reason, the local woke community demanded and succeeded in getting the statue base reduced to rubble,” he stated. “It looks like an act of reverse discrimination to remove a man for fighting for his country.

According to O’Dowd, McEnery, “who takes his Irish roots seriously”, said removing the statue was a bad move.

He pointed out that in the context of the era, Fallon’s refusal to even fire a shot marked him out at a very tense time.

"Sins and oppression and mistakes, all of those happened under each flag, and they deserve to be excoriated and they have been," he quoted McEnery as saying

O’Dowd claims that historians in support of the statue considered Fallon a founding father of the city of San Jose whose life story is inspirational.

“He left Ireland in 1821 at the age of six,” O Dowd writes .”His family settled in Ohio but the young man, a few years later, developed a wanderlust, joining the John C Fremont expedition to California.

“In June 1846, he raised a small group of volunteers, about 22 men, to fight in the Mexican-American War that had broken out. He and his small band crossed the Santa Cruz Mountains and captured the area now known as San Jose without firing a shot.”

However, James Dominguez, a Muwékma Ohlone Tribe member told local news stations that after more than 20 years of protesting, this was a victory.

"Having the statue taken down is a huge relief for a lot of people as well because a lot of people have been fighting and protesting around the statue for it to be taken down," Dominguez said.

“Considering that this is a genocide prevention and awareness month, it's a good start.

"As a community, it means that we're moving forward and not celebrating someone who encouraged genocide and profited off of the genocide of Indigenous people of the area," Dominguez said.