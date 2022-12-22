State paying €1.3m a year on employee parking, with some car spaces costing €3,500

€775,000 of the bill, which is paid by the Office of Public Works, is for car spaces in Dublin

The most expensive parking spots are 30 spaces for staff of the Revenue Commissioners in Dublin, costing the State €105,000 in rent annually. Photo: Stock image — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is spending more than €1.3m every year on standalone car-parking spaces for public servants. Some of these spaces cost as much as €3,500.

The most expensive parking spots are 30 spaces for staff of the Revenue Commissioners, with rent of €105,000 being paid every year at a garage on George’s Street in Dublin city centre.

The next-most costly are eight spaces being leased on behalf of the Department of Education in Tallaght, which cost a combined €24,000 – or €3,000 per space.

The OPW has a six-figure parking bill at Marlborough Street car park in Dublin city centre, where 79 spaces are being rented for civil servants in the Department of Education at a combined cost of €116,461, or €1,474 each.

Nearly 60pc of the €1.3m annual bill is being paid for spaces in Dublin, with expenditure in the capital standing at around €775,000 a year.

A total of €117,000 in parking costs is being spent every year in Cork, and nearly €110,000 in Galway, with smaller bills in Donegal, Limerick, Kildare, Sligo, and Wexford.

The cheapest spaces are outside the main urban areas, with the OPW paying €2,341 – or €195 each – a year for 12 spots for Revenue staff in Co Donegal.

Three spaces in Tuam, Co Galway, for civil servants in social welfare cost €200 each a year.

The OPW struck a relatively good deal on 72 spaces for staff of Revenue and the Department of Justice in Tallaght, where €25,200 is being paid, or €350 each per year.

Overall, four existing deals had parking costs exceeding €2,000 per space a year, with a 13 more costing between €1,000 and €2,000.

The Government has signalled it will cut the levels of public sector parking available as it moves to meet Ireland’s carbon emissions targets.

However, figures from the OPW show the State is paying for thousands of parking spaces for its employees, either directly or as part of office rental bills.

They said they were paying directly for 1,403 standalone parking spaces around the country at an average cost per space of €927 a year.

A total of 4,770 spaces are available at OPW buildings, including 158 for gardaí at Harcourt Square and 80 for staff of the Department of Environment on Adelaide Road, both in the capital.

The OPW said it could only provide information on leased car spaces that were “held under agreements held directly between them and another party”.

An information note stated: “[We] do not hold any information pertaining to provision of car spaces that may be leased under agreements that other government departments or public bodies may hold independent of the OPW.”

It said there were also cases where car parking was available at a leased building but its cost could not be disaggregated from the overall annual rent bill.

“Therefore, a breakdown of costs specific to [those] spaces is not included,” it added.