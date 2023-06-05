State paid out over €1 BILLION to settle claims against health service in just five years

But 2022 was one of the worst years for compensation when over €351 million was paid out

The State paid out over €1.4 billion in compensation claims against the health service in the last five years.

And over 10,000 legal cases were taken during the period from 2018 to 2022, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has revealed.

The worst year for the civil actions was 2019 when 2,226 claims were lodged and this dropped down to 1,858 last year.

But 2022 was one of the worst years for compensation when over €351 million was paid out, up six million on the €345.7 million given out in 2021.

Mr Donnelly said the information was provided via the State Claims Agency.

It has a statutory duty to manage personal injury claims on behalf of delegated state authorities including the Health Service Executive.

The €1.487 billion covers the amount paid out by the state in the last five years as a result of claims lodged against the health service.

The information has been extracted by the State Claims Agency from the National Incident Management System.

Mr Donnelly stated; " The report provides information on claims and damages for the General INdemnity Scheme and the Clinical Indemnity Scheme in respect of all Health Service Executive and Voluntary Healthcare locations on the National Incident Management System ( NIMS)

" Private Healthcare locations are excluded from the report.

" Paid damages relate to payments made in each of the specific years and therefore may relate to claims received in the years prior to 2018."

The number of paid damages were:

2018, €229,831,286,

2019, €279,518,656,

2020, €274,882,433,

2021, €345,710,567,

2022 €351,810,953,

Total: €1,481,753,895.

The NIMS described the type of incident that the state paid out on as a harmful incident such as an adverse event, a no harm incident, a near miss, dangerous occurrence or a complaint.

Damages included special and general damage payments.

The Minister was responding to a series of Dail questions on the issue from Aontu leader, the Meath TD Peadar Toibin.