Stark images show tractor and van flipped as five vehicles involved in road crash in Tipperary

Pic: Tipperary Fire

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

Five vehicles were involved in a road crash in Tipperary this morning.

Stark images from the scene show a tractor and van both flipped on their sides.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 am on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area.

No injuries have been reported following the collision.

Emergency services are still on scene, and traffic has been reduced to one lane.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended a five-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area at approximately 7:10am today, 8th October 2022.

“No injuries were reported in the course of this incident.

“Traffic has been reduced to one lane on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area while the scene is being attended.”


