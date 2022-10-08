Stark images show tractor and van flipped as five vehicles involved in road crash in Tipperary
Traffic has been reduced to one lane
Five vehicles were involved in a road crash in Tipperary this morning.
Stark images from the scene show a tractor and van both flipped on their sides.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 am on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area.
No injuries have been reported following the collision.
Emergency services are still on scene, and traffic has been reduced to one lane.
Read more
In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended a five-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area at approximately 7:10am today, 8th October 2022.
“No injuries were reported in the course of this incident.
“Traffic has been reduced to one lane on the M8 Southbound in the Cashel area while the scene is being attended.”
Today's Headlines
'no comment' | Man appears in court charged with murder of his cousin Tommy Dooley
No more fatalities expected by gardai as they confirm ten dead in Creeslough blast
road to mullingar | Guinness set to release documentary following ‘best friends’ Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi
'snide comments' | Jimmy Carr’s Limerick-born dad set to sue him over autobiography
splitsville | Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split following cheating allegations
thoughts and prayers | Mass hears Creeslough is ‘broken hearted’ by tragedy as Applegreen founder mourns loss
wedding belles | Nadine Coyle brushes off ‘embarrassment’ as she is caught posing in wedding dress
court hearing | Second man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
Creeslough community hold mass in honour of explosion victims
'revenge porn' | Dublin man to stand trial over threatening to send ‘intimate’ pics of woman