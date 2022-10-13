Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan says her heart ‘goes out’ to Creeslough victims’ families

‘This is another terrible tragedy that has hit so many families’

Mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Martina Martin in Creeslough in Co Donegal. — © PA

Antoinette Keegan, right, who lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the Stardust fire with her late mother Christine in 2016. Picture by Arthur Carron

Stardust campaigner Antoinette Keegan has told how the horrific tragedy that unfolded in Donegal had brought back horror memories of the 1981 blaze she survived.

As victims of the Creeslough explosion were laid to rest this week, Ms Keegan, who lost two of her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the St Valentine's Day fire, said the fact that several families had been affected in one disaster had hit home.

“My heart goes out to all those families. It brought it all back to me.

"This is another terrible tragedy that has hit so many.”

She added: “My condolences go out to the families of all those who were killed and all those who were injured.”

While she felt the pain of the families affected by the explosion that killed 10 people, Antoinette, who is chairperson of the Stardust Victims Committee, said she was aware of how the aftermath of the tragedy was treated compared to the Stardust more than 40 years ago.

“Insofar as the comparison with the Stardust is concerned, they (the authorities) have learned lessons,” she said.

“Back in 1981 there were multiple funerals, almost every single day, whereas now they are giving each family the dignity of separate funerals,” she said.

“In our situation there were numerous funerals of victims, all at the same time, including my two sisters, even though I wasn’t able to be there.

"The parents of the Stardust victims and the families weren’t given the opportunity or the time to face up to what happened.

“Everything was rushed. But now the Government is actually paying attention to this tragedy that has occurred.

“And they are taking their time to ensure the same mistakes are not being made as they were with us.

“For example, they’ve made sure there are plenty of services in place, such as counselling and other help, whereas we didn’t have that, and we still haven’t.

“In more than 40 years not one single member of the State or politician has applied on our behalf to get any of us any counselling whatsoever.”

“Another big difference between what happened in Donegal and in Artane is that in Dublin it was a crime scene that was never sealed off.

“Every Tom, Dick and Harry was walking through there the very next day, potentially destroying evidence.

“Compared to the thorough investigation like the one that is being carried out in Donegal, and you have to give them credit where credit is due, in the case of the Stardust, most of the reports were inconclusive.

“They could not find the origin of the fire and that’s because the actual crime scene was interfered with.

“So in many ways, they haven’t made the same mistakes that were made in 1981.”

Meanwhile, in their ongoing fight for justice, Antoinette has railed against further delays to the inquest that was set up to re-examine the Stardust fire.

In 2019, former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe ordered a fresh inquest into the deaths but the case has yet to proceed due to a number of delays – including a dispute as to whether the families were entitled to legal aid.

Now, Antoinette said the committee is considering further demonstrations and public protests to get the inquest underway as “we’ve been too quiet recently.”

“It looks like we’ll have to go back onto the streets,” she added.