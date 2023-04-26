Stardust campaigner says tragedy is 'Ireland's Hillsborough' as inquest begins

“It’s going to be very emotional but it’s finally happening. We’re finally starting the process”

Lorraine and Antoinette Keegan with Charlie Bird with his wife Claire Mould and Suzanne Keegan at the Garden of Remembrance this morning

Suzanne, Antoinette and Lorraine Keegan at the Garden of Remembrance before the Coroners Court inquest into the Stardust tragedy at the Roundroom in the Rotunda Hospital

Stardust campaigner Antoinette Keegan has described today, with the long-awaited inquest into the 1981 tragedy finally getting underway, as a “momentous day”.

Antoinette, who lost two of her sisters, Mary and Martina in what was Ireland’s worst fire disaster, said getting to this stage had taken “a very, very long journey”.

“And more for me personally, it’s in memory of my mam and da, John and Chrissie Keegan,” she said.

“It is unfortunate and it is sad they are not here to see this day. But I believe they’re looking down on me today.

“It has taken a long time to get here but today has arrived. It’s going to be very emotional but it’s finally happening. We’re finally starting the process.”

Asked what she and the other families hope to achieve from the inquest, Antoinette said “for the truth to be told and the jury to come back with the right verdict. And that verdict for us would be a finding of unlawful killing.

“The Stardust is Ireland’s Hillsborough,” she added. “They got the same treatment from their government over the years as we did. The various governments here over the years treated our loved ones as insignificant. They were branded as arsonists, for years.

Gertrude Barret who lost son Michael Barrett

“Top civil servants, ministers and officials, since we started this campaign, have told us to get over it. We were told that we were wrong, that we had imagined things and we’ve had nothing but obstacles put in our way. Now, it’s all about getting the truth.”

The fire in Artane in the north of the city that broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981, led to the death of 48 young people.

The new inquest that got underway today began with families being given the opportunity to speak about their loved ones.

The delivery of all the family pen portraits is expected to take three weeks. Once those are completed the formal evidence will commence.

The full inquest could last up to six months, with around 350 witnesses potentially due to give evidence.

An original inquest in 1982 lasted just five days and recorded the cause of the deaths in accordance with medical evidence, with no reference to the circumstances or the cause of the fire.

After a long campaign by the victims’ families, in 2019 then-attorney general Seamus Woulfe directed that new inquests should take place.

Ahead of the first day of the inquest, families gathered together at the city’s Garden of Remembrance and then walked together to the coroner’s court.

A solicitor representing some of the Stardust families, Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, said the inquest was the “start of the end of a very long journey for these families,” he said.

“It’s disappointing it’s taken so long to get to this stage but, crucially and most importantly, today marks the start of what hopefully is the end of this campaign for truth and justice.”

Families welcome fresh Stardust fire inquest

With the pen portraits delivered in alphabetic order, Gertrude Barrett, mother of Michael Barrett, was the first to address the jury members.

The 17-year-old was an apprentice plumber and he was working in the nightclub on the night of the fire as an assistant DJ.

“Up to and including 13th February 1981, we were a happy family unit, with four children, doing regular things, living a regular life, doing what you do with a family of four aged 17 years and under,” Ms Barrett told the inquest.

“Life was good and all was well. But little did I know that Friday the 13th February 1981 would be the last day of life as we knew it and that the following day our lives would change catastrophically forever.

“On February 14,1981, we woke up to trauma and were catapulted into unimaginable grief and sorrow.”

Ms Barrett recalled the four-day wait at the city morgue in Dublin for confirmation that her son’s body had been identified.

She then spoke of the impact his death has had on the family.

“I will never get over losing Michael in such an appalling way, never,” she said.

“I am forever haunted by the thoughts of his final moments, what were his last words, did he call out for help, how frightened was he, did he know he was going to die?

“Michael should have never had to leave this world the way he did and at such a young age too.

“If I stood here for a month, it still wouldn’t be long enough to describe or share the true impact of the Stardust fire, the experience of the four days in Store Street and the morgue, the funeral arrangements, the aftermath, the trauma, the void in our home and our lives, not to mention the 40-year fight for justice also. I should not have to be standing here today.”

Ms Barrett said the family would never recover from the trauma of the Stardust fire and its consequences.

People in Dublin District Coroner’s Court, sitting in a building in the Rotunda Hospital complex, rose to applaud Ms Barrett at the close of her address.

The inquest continues.