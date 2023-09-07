Staff shocked as RTÉ gave executives 10 per cent pay hike amid €2.8m deficit

An RTÉ spokesperson said the pay reduction had been an interim cost-cutting measure.

Former executive team took a 10pc pay cut in 2020 but this was reversed last year. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

RTÉ staff were shocked that top executives’ pay rose by 10pc last year while the broadcaster recorded a €2.8m deficit.

The former executive team took a 10pc pay cut in 2020 but this was reversed from the end of August last year.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the pay reduction had been an interim cost-cutting measure.

But some staff at the broadcaster, who did not want to be named, said they were unaware the executive pay cut was temporary.

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the 10pc pay cut was not presented as a temporary reduction.

He said many staff would be surprised to learn that the cut had been reversed.

“It was announced by management and was not a quid pro quo for the acceptance of pay cuts by staff,” he said.

He said at the time, the Trade Union Group sought and was refused information on the salaries of all members of the then executive board.

At the time of the pay cuts, then director general Dee Forbes said: “Our biggest cost in the organisation are people, and you would say it should be because we’re a people-led organisation... So as a result, given people are our biggest cost, it’s an area we’re going to have to look for savings.”

Yesterday the RTÉ spokesperson confirmed the executive salaries were restored at the same time as fees paid to members of the RTÉ board – which had been waived during the same period.

A reduction in executive wages was taken from January 1, 2020, until August 31 last year.

The spokesperson also confirmed that all staff benefited from pay rises agreed from January this year – apart from Ms Forbes.

Yesterday saw the publication of the RTÉ annual report following months of controversy surrounding spending at the broadcaster, including the pay of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

The chair of the RTÉ board said it must deal with the legacy of a “siloed and dysfunctional culture”.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh said the report for 2022 represents a time when a different culture was prevalent.

“As an organisation we cannot shy away from the shortcomings and challenges that have been identified,” she said.

But the report also confirmed RTÉ gave its top executives a 10pc pay increase last September.

The RTÉ spokesperson said the 10pc cut to executive pay and fees waived by the board was part of cost-saving measures announced in 2019, which aimed to reduce projected costs by €60m over three years.

“This was intended to be temporary, as was the waiving of fees by the RTÉ board at the time,” he said.

He said the board had signed off on the decision to restore pay to top executives, including Ms Forbes.

“Executive salaries were restored at the same time as fees paid to the members of the RTÉ board, which had also been waived during the same period.

“The decision to restore the pay cut of 10pc to the RTÉ executive was made by the RTÉ board.”

The release of the annual report comes after Tubridy’s departure from the national broadcaster following controversy over his salary and payments he received for Renault promotions.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin suggested the cost of the TV licence could be cut as part of reforms of RTÉ.

Speaking in Israel, he also ruled out the prospect of the Government directly funding RTÉ after it emerged the broadcaster is set to lose €21m in revenue this year.

“In my view, we should replace the licence with a universal fee or charge that would be at the same if not reduced,” he said. “It’d mean an automatic higher income but would also guarantee independence for the media from government, from dependence on government for ongoing funding.”

Mr Martin said the alternative was that the entire cost of running RTÉ would be paid directly from the Exchequer. This would undermine the independence of the media.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he understands the “scepticism” of the public as he vowed to have overhaul the €160 charge by 2025 since previous promises to do so by Government have not materialised. He said the fee would be overhauled next year, with the relevant laws in place by 2025.