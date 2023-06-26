Staff demand suspended RTÉ director general Dee Forbes attends committee meetings

Broadcaster can’t clarify if Forbes will face grilling

RTÉ’s suspended director general Dee Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited to appear before Oireachtas committees this week. Photo: David Conachy

The knives are out among furious staff in RTÉ as they demand answers this week from suspended director general Dee Forbes and other members of the station’s executive.

Ms Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited before two Oireachtas committees this week as the scandal surrounding hidden RTÉ payments continues to unfold.

There is huge anger both within RTÉ and among the public at large as the fallout continues from the €345,000 in hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The issue of corporate governance at RTÉ will be discussed at the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday followed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

There is no indication yet whether Ms Forbes will attend the meetings. When asked to clarify if she would be there, an RTÉ spokeswoman was not in a position to elaborate.

“Notification of invitations to both committees have been received. RTÉ will be attending,” she said.

Asked exactly who from RTÉ would be there, she told the Irish Independent that the broadcaster would “share further details as soon as it’s possible”.

Staff in RTÉ are demanding Ms Forbes and other key figures attend the committee meetings in order to try to provide more information and, crucially, some transparency on the controversy.

Mystery surrounds the manner and also the reason why these hidden payments were made to the station’s best-paid broadcaster over the course of six years.

“We hope she attends,” said RTÉ journalist Emma O Kelly, chair of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) ­Dublin Broadcasting Branch.

“We want answers to the questions. We want to get to the bottom of what happened here but above all else, we want things to change in RTÉ. We want deep-rooted change in RTÉ and we want this culture gone; this culture of ordinary workers subsiding and lining the pockets of a very small elite.”

She said there is “fury and anger” internally in Montrose but that workers are showing huge unity through this crisis.

She also expressed concerns over the reform of the funding model for RTÉ and said it amounts to “yet another punishment for staff who have been subsidising this current culture that has been exposed”.

RTÉ board and executives leave after grilling over Tubridy payments

Emma O Kelly criticised RTÉ’s use of things like zero-hour contracts and “bogus” self-employment contracts to cut corners internally while creating cushy packages for those in the upper echelons. “There’s a real feeling of don’t punish us twice by delaying reform of the funding model because that’s what this will amount to,” she said.

Members of RTÉ’s NUJ branch will meet again on Wednesday to discuss what further measures they could take.

Arts and Media Minister Catherine Martin has now ordered an external review of the governance and culture at RTÉ.

After meeting with RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh over the weekend, Ms Martin said what transpired was “shocking” and has caused untold damage to RTÉ’s reputation.

The purpose of Ms Martin’s review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

An external review commissioned by RTÉ to examine the remuneration of its top 10 highest paid presenters will be concluded within two weeks. An internal review has already been done which found no anomalies.

The Cabinet will meet to discuss the crisis at its meeting today. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said it was “really important that all the facts are put on the table”.

“There are very serious issues here to be explored, very serious corporate governance issues, and real questions that need to be answered,” he said.

“It is really important that all of the facts are put on the table and that the Oireachtas committee receives the full cooperation of RTÉ, and that people at a very senior level attend and assist them with their work.”

He said the Cabinet meeting will be an opportunity to discuss in further detail the external review. Niamh Smyth, chair of the Media Committee, said it would be “foolish” if Ms Forbes does not attend the committee meeting.

“She is one of the key people in this crisis for RTÉ. Her appearance would show leadership. I don’t think this Ryan Tubridy arrangement could have happened without her say-so and ratification.

“It would not be fair on her colleagues not to take part, nor fair on the public who we need on board in continuing to pay their TV licence. If she doesn’t come in it would be very unhelpful and disloyal to staff.

“Without her it can’t be an open and accountable process. She knows what we want to know.”

Brain Stanley, chair of the PAC, said if would reflect badly on Ms Forbes and damage the credibility of RTÉ if she does not attend the committee meeting.

“We are a very forgiving nation. It’s much better to come in and admit to any wrongdoing, to hold your hand up. She was in charge, and by RTÉ’s own admission the Oireachtas and the people of Ireland have been misled for years.”