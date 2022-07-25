Staff and patients evacuated from Donegal medical practice over bomb hoax
Staff and patients were evacuated from a busy Donegal medical practice this afternoon due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.
The incident happened at Scally Place on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny at around lunchtime.
In a post on the Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice, Doctor/GP Letterkenny Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed that people inside the building were evacuated.
On Monday afternoon, the HSE confirmed that the suspected bomb threat was a hoax.
In a statement, the HSE apologised to any patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption.
Read more
A spokesperson said: “Scally Place offers a number of HSE services and also includes a medical practice.
“The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier this afternoon and gardaí led out on the operation. The HSE would like to thank the gardaí for their prompt action and for ensuring the safe evacuation of patients and staff from the building.
“The HSE would like to apologise to all patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption and wish to stress that all affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
The Sunday World have contacted An Garda Síochána for comment.
Today's Headlines
TRIBUTES | Former Northern Ireland first minister Lord Trimble has died
DEVASTATING | Girl (2) dies after tragic accident in paddling pool in Co Laois
FLASH IN THE PAN | Pictured: Perv who exposed penis to woman and kids back working in Eddie Rockets days later
end game | Troy Parrott reveals why he picked Preston amid a host of offers
Kerry Proud | Pat Spillane’s daughter ‘so proud’ as he says goodbye to The Sunday Game
Immediate effect | Sinn Fein expel councillor Cathal McLaughlin following sexual assault conviction
Fatal collision | Tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named as Mayo footballer’s brother and fitness coach
extraordinary | Titanic and The Omen actor David Warner dies age 80
RIP | Irish man (26) found dead in Bali ditch after scooter crash
Harrowing | Garda told terminally ill ex the only reason he visited was to ‘watch you bleed to death’