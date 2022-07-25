Staff and patients evacuated from Donegal medical practice over bomb hoax

The incident happened at Scally Place on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny at around lunchtime.

Staff and patients were evacuated from a busy Donegal medical practice this afternoon due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

In a post on the Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice, Doctor/GP Letterkenny Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed that people inside the building were evacuated.

On Monday afternoon, the HSE confirmed that the suspected bomb threat was a hoax.

In a statement, the HSE apologised to any patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption.

A spokesperson said: “Scally Place offers a number of HSE services and also includes a medical practice.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier this afternoon and gardaí led out on the operation. The HSE would like to thank the gardaí for their prompt action and for ensuring the safe evacuation of patients and staff from the building.

“The HSE would like to apologise to all patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption and wish to stress that all affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

The Sunday World have contacted An Garda Síochána for comment.