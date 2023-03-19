St Patrick's Day parade float pokes fun at Burke family

Six members of Enoch Burke’s family were physically removed from the Court of Appeal

A St Patrick's Day parade float has poked fun at the Burke family by recreating their ejection from the High Court earlier this month.

Members of Enoch Burke’s family were physically removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after twice loudly interrupting judges delivering a ruling dismissing an appeal in the sacked schoolteacher’s case.

Six members of the family were in court and all resisted their removal, holding onto benches and each other as gardaí sought to get them out.

There were fraught scenes as at least 10 gardaí arrived in the court, first physically removing Mr Burke’s sister Ammi and then his brother Simeon, after members of the family refused to comply with a direction to leave.