Sperm whale washes up on Co Mayo beach
A sperm whale has been spotted washed up on a beach in Co Mayo.
Pictures show the remains of the 14-metre animal washed up at Carrownisky Beach, near Louisburgh, which is often used by surfers.
There is an estimated population of 380 sperm whales in waters deeper than 300 metres off Ireland's western shores.
A sperm whale’s head is square in shape and takes up one third of the body’s length. They have a single blowhole at the front of their head, which is positioned slightly to the left.
The chief executive officer of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said this particular sperm whale was spotted floating off Clare Island two weeks ago.
Dr Simon Berrow said the male animal would have been dead for a number of weeks before slowly drifting ashore on April 15.
“This one was in poor condition and there were some shark bites on it as well,” he said.
Dr Berrow said on average, there are one or two sperm whale sightings per year in Ireland. They typically range in size from 11 to 16 metres.
Sperm whales are offshore species which live in deep water and spend the majority of their time underwater, making them difficult to observe at sea.
During a single dive, sperm whales can spend nearly an hour at depths in excess of 300m, with only short periods at the surface.
