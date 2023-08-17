Spanish police release CCTV images of Celtic fan missing on Lanzarote for five months

The Hoops fan had flown to Lanzarote by himself to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Spanish cops have released CCTV images of a Celtic fan who has been missing on the island of Lanzarote for the past five months and are trying to locate a mystery individual seen in the shots.

Gary Shearer (53) from Renfrew in Scotland was last spotted in the resort town of Puerto del Carmen on March 16.

The Hoops fan had flown to Lanzarote by himself to celebrate St Patrick's Day and was last seen at the popular Irish pub, Bar 67.

Now the Guardia Civil has released CCTV images of Mr Shearer walking with another individual in the early hours of Paddy’s Day.

Cops say the man is a possible witness who may be able to provide information on Mr Shearer's disappearance.

Missing poster

The male is described as being around 60-70 years old, well-built with grey hair, wearing a light brown sports jacket, white shirt and long, dark trousers.

The images appear to show Mr Shearer and the man on Avenida de las Playas, the main strip in Puerto Del Carmen, close to the junction with Avenida Italia.

A social media page set up by Mr Shearer's family revealed he suffers from epilepsy and Type 2 diabetes. All of his belongings, including his money, passport and medication, were left in his hotel room and his bed was not slept in.

Gary Shearer (Facebook)

Mr Shearer is described as 5' 3" tall with grey/back hair and walks with a distinctive limp. He has the name 'Gary' tattooed on his neck.

When last seen, he was wearing a Celtic home jersey. Spanish police have now shared this footage, which was taken outside a Spar shop.

"The Civil Guard has requested citizen collaboration to try to locate a possible witness to the disappearance of a Gary in Lanzarote.

"The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Las Palmas Command has maintained an ongoing investigation to clarify the disappearance of Gary James Watson, a British citizen who has not been heard from since March 17.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the local police or the Guardia Civil on 928320400 exts. 1617063 / 1617061,” they stated.