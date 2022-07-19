Spanish police probe woman’s claims she was attacked on Conor McGregor’s yacht

The Guardia Civil have “already ruled out that the perpetrator was McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident”

Spanish police are investigating an alleged assault on a young woman during a party on Conor McGregor’s luxury yacht, it has been reported in local media.

The woman has filed a police report, claiming she was assaulted on the yacht owned by UFC star McGregor while it was sailing around the Balearic island of Formentera.

While the Guardia Civil are reportedly investigating what happened “they have already ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident”.

The “visibly bruised” woman arrived on the beach by speedboat and explained that she had come from McGregor's yacht where she was had been allegedly brutally assaulted, according to Spanish News Today.

The victim was examined at a nearby hospital and the medical report showed head trauma, the media report adds.

Conor McGregor stomps on hat after it's thrown at him

McGregor jetted off to Spain’s party capital of Ibiza last week to celebrate his 34th birthday bash with fiancée Dee Devlin, mother Margaret, sister Erin, and niece Taylor.

Earlier, the Crumlin man took to Instagram where he shared a number of pictures of himself with Dee and pals as he declared: “What a birthday ! What a party! What a crew! I love everyone of you, thank you so much.”

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy as he celebrated turning 34 in style.

The bar was kitted out with McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper No Twelve, which was used to make signature cocktails ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ for party guests.

And while the birthday boy seemed to enjoy his Ibiza celebrations, things turned sour when a fan threw a cap at him from across the venue.

A video clip of the incident is being shared online and shows McGregor’s reaction to being hit with the hat.

The Dubliner appeared to be irritated at the hat thrower and responded with a sarcastic smile and thumbs up before taking the hat, throwing it on the ground, and stomping on it.

Elsewhere at the party, models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of the liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

McGregor also had his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza ahead of the birthday celebrations.

His €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” – joined him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation – mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which greeted him in Ibiza during the week.