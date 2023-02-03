Son of Kinahan gangster posts new romantic pic with Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella

The loved-up couple are pictured together in the cosy selfie posted to Instagram with big red heart emoji

Lee Byrne (23), the son of Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne, has shared a sweet snap of himself with his girlfriend Lilly-Ella (18), the daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The loved-up couple are pictured together in the cosy selfie posted to Instagram with a big red heart emoji.

Lee, who is not involved in criminality, proudly posted the photo to Instagram with his girlfriend at his side.

Influencer Lilly-Ella, a social media star with almost 200k followers, poses at Lee’s shoulder in the new snap.

Last July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee had found love with the 18-year-old daughter of a high-profile footballer.

He had previously concealed her identity by keeping her face hidden in photos together.

The pair went public with their romance in November, wrapping their arms around each other in a photo shared to social media.

After months of speculation, Lee described the daughter of Liverpool star Steven Gerrard as his “little love.”

Lee posted a photo of him kissing the forehead of Lilly-Ella, who like her boyfriend, has no involvement in criminality.

Lilly, Gerard’s oldest child, shared the photo on her Instagram account which was then re-shared by Lee.

The couple also rang in the new year together in Dubai alongside Lilly’s family including her football legend father, Steven Gerrard.

Last September, footage emerged of Lee’s father Liam Byrne socialising with Steven Gerrard as they spoke to a fan on a video call.

In the video, former Liverpool captain Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Crumlin criminal Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

During the call, a smiling Byrne holds his thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Steven Gerrard, his daughter Lilly and Lee Byrne have no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Liam Byrne is a close associate of boss Daniel Kinahan.

His brother, drug dealer David Byrne, was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.