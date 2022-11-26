Son of Kinahan gangster enjoys family party with new girlfriend, daughter of football star Steven Gerrard

Lee Byrne and Lilly Gerrard recently went public with their relationship

Lee Byrne, the son of Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne, was snapped enjoying a family birthday party with his new girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard, daughter of Liverpool legend Steven.

Lee Byrne, who is not involved in criminality, posed alongside his love at a birthday party for her uncle, Paul Gerrard.

Sharing a picture from the celebrations of Paul, Lee and another woman, Lilly-Ella said: “Happy Birthday to the best uncle, love you.”

Lilly Gerrard with boyfriend Lee Byrne and her uncle Paul.

In July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee (23) had found love with the 18-year-old daughter of a high-profile footballer.

He had previously concealed her identity by keeping her face hidden in photos together.

Earlier this week, their romance went public with a snap posted to their Instagram stories.

The loved-up couple is shown with their arms wrapped around each other and Lee kissing the forehead of Lilly-Ella, who like her boyfriend, has no involvement in criminality.

Lilly, Gerard’s oldest child, shared the photo on her Instagram account which was then re-shared by Lee.

It’s understood the couple began dating in April of this year and enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain with pals over the summer.

The blonde beauty is also regularly spotted at the home of Lee, in the upmarket area of Formby in Liverpool.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland in September, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

In September, footage emerged of the young couple’s ‘famous’ fathers bonding with a fan of Gerrard’s via video call.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over… come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Steven Gerrard has no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Lee’s father, cartel crime boss Liam Byrne, heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group. He is also the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency hotel in February 2016.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is currently on trial for the murder of David Byrne.

Former councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick have already been jailed for their role in facilitating the murder.

Liam Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in the UK after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

When Kavanagh was arrested and placed in custody pending charges for wholesale drug importation, he placed Byrne in charge of his mob.

Byrne moved to Birmingham and into the posh Tamworth neighbourhood after his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019. CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.