Some schools stay closed as more than 10cm of snow expected across the country

Some schools are staying closed this morning after snow and ice overnight left road conditions hazardous.

Parts of Clare and Limerick had heavy snowfall overnight, with some schools in those counties choosing to stay closed this morning.

More than 10cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to hazardous travel conditions and possibly some school closures, with Status Yellow snow and ice warnings in place for the whole country.

Met Éireann has warned that until the weekend accumulations of snow are expected right across the country, along with icy conditions – which will cause dangerous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Some parts of the country were blanketed with snow this morning, although residents in the capital were greeted only with sleet and rain.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) team will meet again this morning, following a virtual meeting yesterday, and will continue to liaise with Met Éireann to monitor the evolving weather situation.

A yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire country will run until 11pm tonight, while a second snow and ice warning will run until 7am on Friday for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

A third weather warning for low temperatures and ice will run from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow. Weather warnings could be be upgraded to orange for some counties, according to Met Éireann.

In relation to the potential for any school closures, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The decision to close a school rests with the school management authority, taking into consideration the full guidance and direction available from the principal response agencies, especially An Garda Síochána.

“Any decision to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators.”

The wintry downpours will move northwest across Ireland from the southwest through this Thursday morning.

It is expected that some parts of the country will see snowfall of more than 10cm as the day progresses and temperatures of as low as -4C overnight.

Some regions, particularly in the south and southwest, could see record amounts of snow – but Met Éireann says it is difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest showers will be.

The forecaster said this morning in an update: “Rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread northeastwards to most areas this morning with poor visibility and hazardous road conditions in some parts. Falls of sleet and snow will continue over the northern half of the country this afternoon, but it will turn mainly to rain and sleet further south. Afternoon highs of 1 to 5 degrees, but significantly milder in southern coastal areas. Northeasterly winds will freshen this afternoon and it will become rather windy for a time this evening.”

Shannon Airport, Roches Point in Cork, Valentia Observatory in Kerry, and Birr in Co Offaly have never had more than 13cm of snowfall since records began in 1961. They may see those records broken in the next two days.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said sleet and snow will push northwards, leading to lying snow in most areas by this evening.

“Through Thursday morning we are going to have a band of rain pushing northwards over Ireland, and that’s going to turn into sleet and snow,” Mr Martin said.

“Temperatures will range from 0C to 3C – but it will feel colder than that, with strong easterly winds. There’s certainly a chance of accumulation of snow, especially in the midlands and north.

“By this evening and tonight, there is a chance of more widespread lying snow, and into the early part of Friday,” said Mr Martin.

The wind chill by Thursday tonight will make it feel like -7C in places, and conditions will be slow to improve due to sub-zero overnight temperatures, with lows of -4C in places.

“On Friday morning it could be quite treacherous on the roads with ice and lying snow. Friday itself will see some drier weather, but temperatures will be between 2C and 5C,” he said.

There is an expectation of widespread icy stretches tonight and tomorrow. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to be cautious if driving.

Motorists should be aware of the dangers posed by poor visibility during periods of falling sleet and snow, and are asked to give cars in front of them extra distance. Pedestrians are being warned of the potential for slips and falls in icy conditions, particularly on untreated roads and paths.

Drivers are also asked to use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure they are are seen by other motorists.

Those heading to Edinburgh in the coming days for Ireland’s clash with Scotland in the Six Nations will not get much of a reprieve as much of the UK will also be impacted by the arctic air mass colliding with the precipitation coming from the south for the coming days. Temperatures of -15C have already been logged in parts of Scotland.

Specialist teams are ready at Dublin Airport in the event that snow and ice cause disruption over the coming days ahead of St Patrick’s Day.​