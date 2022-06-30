Solicitor reports ‘threatening’ email from ‘killyourlocalTDs’ to gardai

“Stop getting visas for people who are not from this country, Ireland is for the Irish and only the Irish.”

A Dublin solicitor has hit out after he received a menacing email from a group or person called ‘killyourlocalTDs’.

In the disturbing message aimed at Imran Khurshid, who is originally from Pakistan, and is secretary of the Fianna Fáil Migrants’ Network Committee, it reads: “This is a message from someone you don't know.

“Stop getting visas for people who are not from this country, Ireland is for the Irish and only the Irish.”

The sinister message continues: “I have been following you around the Dublin Embassy for the last few days.

“I know people like you have been getting (sic) money under the table from the EU to bring people into this country.

“The government and yourself are partaking in human trafficking.”

The writer signs off: “YOU CAN LOCK THE LOCKS BUT YOU CANT STOP THE CLOCKS.

“PS, I have pdf files too back up these claims.

“Kind regards,

“Nationalist”

Received this threatening email today from ‘killyourlocalTDs’. Absolute nonsense!!! These emails and threats will not stop me doing good work for communities living in our beautiful country. I have reported this matter to @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/pj0jvCawub — Imran Khurshid (@chimrankhurshid) June 28, 2022

Addressing the message Mr Khurshid tweeted: ‘Received this threatening email today from ‘killyourlocalTDs’. Absolute nonsense!!!

"These emails and threats will not stop me doing good work for communities living in our beautiful country. I have reported this matter to @GardaTraffic’

Garda and Mr Khurshid have both been contacted for comment on the matter.