Social Welfare payments to increase by €12 a week with double Christmas Bonus

Under plans to be unveiled as part of the upcoming Budget, the increase will apply to almost all social welfare recipients, including pensioners and those on disability allowance.

Social Welfare recipients will receive an extra €12 a week in the biggest yearly increase of rates in almost 20 years, it will be announced later today.

Meanwhile those who are receiving social welfare, the PUP and a pension are also in line for two double payments, with the first one, the Halloween Bonus, to be paid out to all core welfare recipients in the coming weeks.

This will be followed by another double payment for the Christmas Bonus in December. The combined cost of these double payments alone runs to almost €600million.

The massive €2 billion budget package of social welfare increases was signed off by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and the Department of Public Expenditure last night.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys

Low income families on the Working Family Payment will also get a one off lump sum worth €500 in the coming weeks.

Every carer in the country will also get a €500 lump sum and a new Cost of Disability payment worth €500 will be paid to anyone with a disability.

Those with children will receive a double child benefit payment worth up to €280 per child as part of the family focused budget package.

Meanwhile, thousands more homes will also become eligible for the Fuel Allowance which will be expanded in the coming weeks so more can get the €33 payment.

The Christmas Bonus will also apply to those receiving the One-Parent Family Payment and the Domiciliary Care Allowance or a half-rate Carer’s Allowance as well as a primary payment.

Free schoolbooks, a double child benefit payment and cuts of up to 25 per cent on childcare costs are just some of the measures expected to be announced by the Government later today.

The €10 billion Budget bonanza will also see the Government try to ease the burden on households from skyrocketing energy prices with two €300 energy credits and a rent relief scheme to give cash back to hard-pressed tenants.

Cash strapped renters are also set to land €1,000 in tax reliefs in the upcoming Budget.