Social media giant Twitter has begun laying off Irish staff
Elon Musk’s social media firm will fire up to half of the company’s employees today.
Twitter has begun laying off Irish staff.
The social media firm, which employs over 500 people in Dublin and over 7,000 globally, plans to cut up to half of its workers today.
“Woke up to the sad news that I’m no longer a Tweep,” tweeted one Dublin staff member this morning.
The company sent an email to staff informing them that they would be informed today whether they still have a job.
“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.
“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”
Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn, has already made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal.
He had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.
