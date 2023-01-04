Social Democrats Councillor Owen Hanley resigns over ‘very serious’ allegations

“In the past 48 hours certain allegations have been made about me,” Mr Hanley said

A Social Democrats councillor has resigned from his council seat due to “very serious” allegations made against him.

Galway City Councillor Owen Hanley posted a message on Facebook saying he intended on resigning his seat while the allegations are “investigated fully by the appropriate authorities”.

“In the past 48 hours certain allegations have been made about me,” Mr Hanley said.

“These are very serious matters and will obviously take a considerable length of time to be investigated fully by the appropriate authorities.

“In these circumstances I believe that the correct thing for me to do is to resign my members (sic) of Galway City Council,” he added.

Mr Hanley said he did not propose making any further comment in relation to the matter.

On the Social Democrats website, Mr Hanley is described as a “fresh and progressive voice” on Galway City Council.

It said he has been involved in campaigning activism and community work for years.

“With a background in human rights law, a passion for strong local government, and a radical belief in a social democratic republic for all, Owen is flying for the purple flag in Connacht to help realise a 21st century Ireland,” it said

In a statement, the Social Democrats said it is appropriate that Mr Hanley resigned while the allegations are investigated.

“When the Party first learned of allegations, the whip was removed from Mr Hanley and he has now resigned his membership of the Social Democrats,” a spokesperson said.

“The Party notified the relevant statutory authorities charged with investigating these allegations as soon as it became aware of them.

“The Party takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and has at all times strictly adhered to our statutory obligations,” she added.