Snow and ‘severe’ frost to come as freezing winter weather sets in

A big drop in temperatures is forecast over the coming days as “severe” frost and icy conditions are expected.

A winter chill is taking over the country this week as widespread frost and showers and a high possibility of snow is on the cards.

Temperatures are set to plunge over the coming days with “severe” frost and icy conditions are expected.

Met Éireann have said that the public should brace themselves for much colder weather from midweek onwards.

While plenty of dry weather is predicted, it’s likely that wintry showers will pop up, especially in northern and northwestern areas, with frosty conditions developing by night.

Monday night will see some scattered showers near the east and south coast, but it will be mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells.

Ireland's weather is set to turn chilly this week. Stock image

It will feel coldest in the north with lowest temperatures of -2 to three degrees as widespread frost sets in with light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Tuesday will be dry in most areas with good sunny spells and a few isolated showers, especially near the east coast where it may be somewhat cloudier.

Highest temperatures will reach just four to seven degrees in the day, becoming even colder at night, with widespread frost expected as temperatures plummet to between zero and -4 degrees.

Light northerly breezes and largely clear skies are expected, while some isolated showers may continue near the north and northwest coast.

Wednesday will be full of good sunny spells, though it will remain chilly with afternoon temperatures reaching just two to six degrees but remaining dry in most areas.

However, scattered showers will affect northern and northwestern coastal areas, which will edge further inland over Ulster and Connacht during the evening and night.

The showers will turn “increasingly wintry” with falls of snow likely, especially on higher ground.

The national forecaster predicts that it will become “bitterly cold” overnight with temperatures dropping below freezing across the country to a widespread “sharp to severe frost” and icy stretches.

Current indications show that Thursday will likely be a very cold day countrywide with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow in places.

Temperatures will remain low, staying cold through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said after such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a “shock to the system” for many people.

“Through the weekend, we're gradually going to filter in some cold air from the east. An eastern airflow is beginning to develop through today and tomorrow, so temperatures today and tomorrow are getting back to around average values for December,” Mr Martin said.

“But by Sunday, we’ll have some heavy enough showers across eastern and southeastern counties.

“Some of them could bring hail, maybe a bit of sleet on high ground tomorrow and it will feel a bit colder due to that wind chill in the easterly breeze.”