Sniffer dog helps Revenue find drugs including benzos and magic musrooms worth €149k
Drugs worth more than €149,000 including cannabis edibles, benzos and magic mushrooms have been found in parcels by a Revenue sniffer dog.
Officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized the illegal drugs as part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey,
The seizures included almost 23kgs of cannabis infused edibles, over 5kgs of herbal cannabis and 1,000 Zopiclone tablets, as well as small quantities of benzylpiperazine and benzodiazepine tablets, cannabis oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.
The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in multiple locations across North America, Europe and Asia.
The parcels were declared as items such as ‘document’, ‘toys’, ‘blankets’, ‘textiles’, ‘make up’, ‘dolls’ and ‘clothing’ and were destined for addresses across the country.
A Revenue spokesperson said the seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs and that investigations are ongoing.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
