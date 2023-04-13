'Sneering': British press criticise Joe Biden as Americans lap up Irish ‘homecoming’

Nile Gardiner said Mr Biden has “gravely insulted Britain” in his opinion piece for the Telegraph

People awaiting the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Wednesday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

US President Joe Biden’s historic trip to Ireland has provoked a strong response from the British press.

Mr Biden’s visit will mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

His trip has been described by US media as “part homecoming, part diplomacy and part politics”.

CNN said Mr Biden’s trip follows in the footsteps of JFK’s visit to Ireland five months before his assassination in 1963.

Reporter Kevin Liptak said that Kennedy told aides after his visit to Ireland that it “was the best four days of my life”.

The Washington Post said the visit will afford Mr Biden the opportunity to “dive into the Irish ancestry of which he is immensely proud and speaks about often”.

The New York Times in a news piece said Joe Biden is about to receive the “warmest of welcomes”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also described it as an opportunity "to welcome a son of Ireland home, to welcome home a great Irish-American president".

However, Mr Biden’s trip to Ireland has not been met with the same warmth by some publications in Britain.

Foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner said Mr Biden has “gravely insulted Britain” in his opinion piece for the Telegraph.

Mr Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher, said President Biden’s “insulting decision to prioritise Ireland over the UK on his visit to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement should have come as no surprise”.

He also criticised Biden for not attending the coronation of King Charles in May.

No US president has ever attended the coronation of the British monarch.

Mr Gardiner described Mr Biden’s approach towards Britain, which he labelled “traditionally America’s closest friend and ally”, as “sneering, arrogant and disrespectful”.

He added that President Biden is putting “two fingers up to the monarchy, Great Britain and its illustrious history” and that “he is no friend of the British people”.

Political cartoons were also illustrated to express dissatisfaction with Biden’s visit.

Mr Biden has also been criticised by senior DUP figures, with MP Sammy Wilson claiming the president “has got a record of being pro-republican, anti-unionist, anti-British”, while former first minister Arlene Foster has said he “hates the UK”.

Speaking to GB News, Ms Foster said: “I just think the fact he’s coming here won’t put any pressure on the DUP, quite the reverse actually.”

However, following Biden’s speech at Ulster University, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told the media the President’s words were “measured” and welcomed Mr Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

But Mr Donaldson said the President’s remarks do not “change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland”.

GB News’ Dan Wootton described Biden as an “anti-British President” and said he has a “deep hatred of the United Kingdom”.

The suggestion that Mr Biden was anti-British was rejected by Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council.

She said: “It’s simply untrue – the fact that the president is going to be engaging for the third time in three months, and then again next month and then again in June, with the prime minister of the UK shows how close our co-operation is with the UK.

“President Biden obviously is a very proud Irish-American, he is proud of those Irish roots, but he is also a strong supporter of our bilateral partnership with the UK.”