Sligo train accident victim Jessica McLoughlin to be laid to rest next week

The woman who was killed after she was struck by a train in Sligo yesterday will be laid to rest early next week.

Jessica McLoughlin (40), from Cranmore, was fatally injured in the incident yesterday afternoon at Ballisodare, around 7km from Sligo town.

She is predeceased by her parents Peter and Annie and survived by her four children Ryan, Kyle, Megan, and Alisha.

She will be sadly missed by her siblings Denis, Pat, Dervilla, Michelle, Jason, and Graham; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces Rebecca, Emily, Keely-Ann, Kayleigh, and Abbie; nephews Sean, Paul, Finn, and Evan; relatives; and friends.

Jessica’s remains will repose at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Sunday, 18 June from 5pm to 7pm.

Her funerall mass will take place at St Anne’s Church, Sligo on Monday, 19 June at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

The requiem mass will also be live streamed online here.

It is understood mother-of-four Jessica was walking along the rail line with her niece Rebecca (25) when the accident happened at around 4pm yesterday.

Jessica McLoughlin (left) pictured with her niece, Rebecca.

Rebecca was also injured and is being treated in hospital for the injuries she sustained.

The two women had tried to get out of the way of an oncoming train but were struck by the steps of the carriages.

It is understood Jessica and Rebecca had heard the train, which sounded its horn for up to 30 seconds before the accident, and knelt down alongside the train tracks to get out of the way.

However, they were struck by the protruding steps of the train.

It is understood the two women had taken the Dublin train from Sligo earlier in the day but got off in Collooney and decided to walk along the track back to Sligo.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Facebook this morning, Rebecca McLoughlin, who remains at Sligo University Hospital, said: “Oh why Jess, why did they have to take you, why couldn't it have been me. You have four beautiful kids left behind you.

"You didn't deserve this. I'm glad that we got to spend those last moments together though and I'll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I'm in bits here Jess. Why, oh why, did this have to happen.

Tributes paid to Jessica McLoughlin outside Collooney Co Sligo

"My heart is broke. Lying in each other’s arms them last few moments, I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.

"We were two peas in a pod, more like sisters. partners in crime more like lol. At least you’re finally at peace now with nanny and granddad and I promise I'll do you all proud.

"I’ll never forget you, beautiful. Fly high Jess, and I'll not let your kids ever forget about you will always remind them of how much you loved them. Rest in peace my beautiful aunty, I don’t know what I'm gonna do without you, you were one in a million never be another you, I love you so much, sleep tight till we meet again.”