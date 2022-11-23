Sligo man Francis McSteen who died while out walking described as ‘one of life’s good guys’

Francis McSteen (51) ‘had gone out to watch his local Tourlestrane GAA club but never made it home’

The death of a popular local man in Sligo who was described as a gentleman who would help anyone out has been described as a great tragedy for the area.

Tributes have been flowing in for Francis McSteen (51) who died last Sunday after a tragic fall while walking in his native Tourletrane.

One local councillor who knew Francis personally said he was an “all-round nice guy who was well-known in the area”.

“He was a single man and lived alone,” Cllr Martin Connolly said. “He ran a puncture repair business and was happy to go out and help anyone at any time of the night or day

“I understand that he had gone out to watch his local Tourlestrane GAA club that day but never made it home.

“It’s an absolute tragedy,” Cllr Connolly added. “He was just one of life’s all-round good guys.

Locals flocked to pay tribute to Francis including the local GAA club who led tributes sympathising with the family who has many links to the club.

Tourlestrane GAA club said: “With sadness we heard of the sudden passing of Francis Mc Steen, Annagh on Sunday morning last after an accident.

“He was a brother of underage hurling manager Adrian and uncle of club players Rhianne McSteen, Megan, Alfie and Kayleigh and brother in law to Grainne. To these and his brother Declan, sister Breda and all the extended family we send our deepest condolences. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Clonacool GAA also paid tribute to Francis, posting on their Facebook page: "The club would like to extend sympathy to the family and friends of the late Francis McSteen who died on Sunday (RIP). Francis' nephew and niece, Keelan and Saoirse are underage players for the club."

His death notice on RIP.ie states that Francis, of Annagh, Tourlestrane, Co Sligo (died) “tragically (in his 51st year), following an accident”.

“Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Rose and his infant brother Padraig. With great sadness, Francis is survived by his brothers Declan (Galway), Adrian (Tubbercurry), sister Breda Brennan (Curry), nieces and nephews Keelan, Saoirse, Rhianne, Megan, Alfie and Kayleigh, sister-in-law Gráinne, brother-in-law Fergus, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages including one that reads: “Deepest sympathies to Breda and all the Mc Steen family on the passing of Francis. May he Rest In Peace.”

Another adds: “So sorry to hear of the untimely passing of Francis, always friendly and helpful over the years. Sincere sympathy to all the McSteen and extended families. May he Rest in Peace.

Francis was to be laid to rest following Mass of the Resurrection today in St Attracta's Church, Tourlestrane, with burial in Rhue Cemetery.

Gardaí said they were investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man in the Creeghaussan area of Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo on the 19th November 2022 at approximately 00.39am.

“The body of the man (50s) has been taken to Sligo Mortuary where a post mortem examination will take place,” gardai said. “Investigations are ongoing.”