Skeletal remains of several greyhound dogs found in Kildare bog

The remains of a greyhound found in the bog

The remains of several greyhounds have been found in a bog in Co Kildare.

The shock discovery was made by a member of the public while out walking at Roseberry Bog, in Newbridge.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports is now calling for an immediate investigation by the Department of Agriculture and the gardai after the gruesome discovery of skulls, bones and skeletons.

The council also said this is not the first time that greyhound remains have been found dumped in the countryside by unscrupulous owners.

The council referred to the find made in Ballyagran, Co Limerick, in 2012, of the remains of six greyhounds at a disused dump, having been shot in the head.

In 2005, the mutilated remains of three greyhounds were found floating in a river in the Dungarvan area, they added.