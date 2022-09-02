M50 chaos | 

Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’

The incident took place at junction 9 Red Cow during rush hour traffic
Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the M50. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the M50. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Paul HylandIndependent.ie

Three people were hospitalised following a six vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 which is causing delays for motorists this evening.

The incident took place at junction 9 Red Cow during rush hour traffic, and fire brigade and ambulances were soon at the scene.

"Three people were taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a precaution. The road remains open,” a garda spokesperson said.

Images from traffic cameras show very heavy traffic in the area.

“The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane are affected with severe delays on approach,” a spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said.

However, all lanes have now reopened southbound between Junction 7 Lucan and Junction 9 Red Cow following the earlier collision.

"Traffic remains heavy on approach," said the M50 Twitter account.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that three people were hospitalised. It is understood nobody is seriously injured.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices