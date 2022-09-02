Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’

The incident took place at junction 9 Red Cow during rush hour traffic

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the M50. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Three people were hospitalised following a six vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 which is causing delays for motorists this evening.

The incident took place at junction 9 Red Cow during rush hour traffic, and fire brigade and ambulances were soon at the scene.

"Three people were taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a precaution. The road remains open,” a garda spokesperson said.

Images from traffic cameras show very heavy traffic in the area.

“The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane are affected with severe delays on approach,” a spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said.

We're currently attending a six vehicle road traffic collision on @M50Dublin J9 Red Cow Southbound. The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane are affected with severe delays on approach@DCCTraffic @LiveDrive @TIITraffic pic.twitter.com/nGAgf4fQMg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 2, 2022

However, all lanes have now reopened southbound between Junction 7 Lucan and Junction 9 Red Cow following the earlier collision.

"Traffic remains heavy on approach," said the M50 Twitter account.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that three people were hospitalised. It is understood nobody is seriously injured.