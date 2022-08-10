Six injured in two-car crash involving garda vehicle in Co Monaghan

It is understood that the incident on Monday night at Corraskea in Ballybay, involved a Garda car that was in pursuit of one of the vehicles.

A major investigation has been launched by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) after a two-car collision in Co Monaghan left six people injured in hospital.

It is understood that the incident on Monday night at Corraskea in Ballybay, involved a Garda car that was in pursuit of one of the vehicles.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash that occurred at approximately 9.30pm. A total of six people were taken to Cavan General Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

None these injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said a technical examination has since been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators.

They are also asking for anyone who may witnessed this collision or who may have information to contact Castleblayney Garda Station 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“As one of the vehicles involved had an interaction with An Garda Síochána shortly before the collision this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” gardai added.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is also seeking assistance from the public in relation to an investigation it is undertaking following the incident.

“GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen a 2005 Silver Volkswagen Passat with a blue rear right door in the vicinity of Ballybay, Co Monaghan, between 8.30 and 9.15pm on Monday, August 8, including any interaction with An Garda Síochána,” they said in a statment.

“GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.”

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.