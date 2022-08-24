Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford

The men were all said to be in good health, but spoke very little English.

A total of six young Afghan men were in garda custody over the weekend, after they were discovered hidden in the back of a trailer which had entered Rosslare Europort via Cherbourg in France.

Garda immigration officers opened the trailer to discover five young stowaways aboard on Saturday and they were followed by one more, also having come via Cherbourg, on Sunday.

"They were well cared for while they were here,” a source said. “It’s a difficult and long process, particularly with the language barrier.

"But they were given access to shower facilities and given access to solicitors and translators.”

If Ireland was the first point at which the migrants were discovered, they would have been afforded the opportunity to claim asylum here, however, it’s reported that the men opted not to do this and were to travel back to France on the same ferry on which they arrived. At this point, they will be turned over to the French authorities.

Wexford has a tragic past when it comes to illegal immigrants arriving into the country via Rosslare. Last December marked 20 years since 13 trafficked migrants were discovered in the back of a container in Drinagh. Five were barely alive, while eight had already died from suffocation.

Despite this, the numbers of illegal immigrants entering or attempting to gain entry to the country via Rosslare has drastically increased in recent times. Just three months ago, following another incident in which four men were spotted fleeing the back of a newly arrived truck in Rosslare, the CEO of one of the biggest haulage firms in the country said that the problem was "getting worse” with migrants being discovered “every single week”.

Chris Smyth of Perennial Freight called for greater security at French ports in particular, where he said there can be “a couple of hundred” refugees at any time seeking a trailer to sneak aboard to make the crossing.

A garda source confirmed it is a fairly regular occurrence, however, in the majority of cases the illegal immigrants opt to return to France when they are discovered, rather than claim asylum in Ireland.