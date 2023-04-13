Sisters who waited for hours in wind and rain for Joe Biden upset they ‘never even see him’

‘They literally drove at top speed out of Carlingford after he went to the castle’

Six sisters who waited for four hours to see US President Joe Biden

Six sisters who waited for four hours in the wind and rain in Carlingford yesterday to see US President Joe Biden, said they were very upset that they never got to "even see him".

Biden, who is on his first tour of Ireland since becoming American President, spent a couple of hours in his ancestral home in Louth yesterday, and locals expected to see him in Carlingford.

However, having arrived at Dublin airport in the afternoon where he was met with bad weather, the President had to be driven to Louth instead of flown - leaving him with less time to meet with locals.

Ardee sisters Peggy Ramotar, Mary O'Reilly, Anne Marie Burton, Lily McConnon, Rena Martin and Helen Malone braved the wind and cold weather all afternoon, in Carlingford hoping to catch a glimpse of the President.

However, after a short stop at King John's Castle where he was joined by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the President was whisked away to Dundalk where he stopped to do photos with locals.

Awaiting Biden's arrival

Speaking to the Sunday World, Anne Marie Burton said "We were very disappointed Joe never did a walk around in Carlingford. But we had a wonderful day and a great laugh. It was lovely to meet Micheál Martin and he shook our hands and had a lot of time for us".

While her sister Mary O'Reilly said "We never even saw the President. We went to Ellen Ruby's cafe, and we stayed in a lovely hotel. We were not there to see the President the timing was a coincidence but when we heard he was coming, we were very excited. I would have loved to have seen him.

"I lost my husband Patrick in December and he was a huge fan of Joe Biden he would have been delighted even if he had put the window down and waved at us, but they literally drove at top speed out of Carlingford after he went to the castle, and we were not allowed up there.

"It was very disappointing. I have to say though, the atmosphere was fantastic everyone from the locals to the gardai and all the young people made the day for us. We laughed and joked none stop.

"The gardai were so helpful and then the Taoiseach came over and shook our hands and he was a gentleman.

"I hope Joe Biden enjoys the rest of his trip, we would have loved to have just even seen him, lots of people waited in the lashing rain to see him but it didn't happen".

President Biden is due to make a speech in Ballina in Co. Mayo tomorrow where his great great great grandfather Edward Blewitt before moving to the US before flying back to Washington.